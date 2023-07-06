Throughout any given week, hundreds of boaters are likely to travel to Lake Havasu City for some fun in the sun. But Havasu residents can expect more sun and less fun next week, as temperatures are expected to reach 118 degrees by Wednesday.
According to National Weather Service officials, a high-pressure weather system is expected to linger over Havasu throughout the next week, encompassing the region in a “dome” of heat that could persist until mid-July. Weather officials have described the heat wave as a normal event for the Havasu region during the summer months.
Temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees on Friday, followed by a high of 111 degrees on Saturday and 112 degrees on Sunday. The heat wave will continue to rise throughout next week, with 113-degree temperatures expected Monday, followed by 116-degree temperatures on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, no cloud cover is expected throughout the next week.
According to weather officials, the highest temperature recorded in Havasu during the month of July occurred in 1998, at 126 degrees.
The hottest day ever recorded in Arizona took place in Lake Havasu City on June 29, 1994, when temperatures reached 128 degrees.
As Havasu faces next week’s heat wave, the National Weather Service advises residents to reschedule outdoor activities, and avoid heavy activity in direct sunlight as temperatures reach excessive levels. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and those with chronic illness may be especially vulnerable to high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. Havasu residents should never leave children, disabled adults or pets in parked, unattended vehicles.
