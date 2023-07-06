Throughout any given week, hundreds of boaters are likely to travel to Lake Havasu City for some fun in the sun. But Havasu residents can expect more sun and less fun next week, as temperatures are expected to reach 118 degrees by Wednesday.

According to National Weather Service officials, a high-pressure weather system is expected to linger over Havasu throughout the next week, encompassing the region in a “dome” of heat that could persist until mid-July. Weather officials have described the heat wave as a normal event for the Havasu region during the summer months.

