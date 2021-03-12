On a windy night at the Lake Havasu Golf Club Thursday, eight teams heated things up in a competition for this year’s title of Havasu Top Chef.
After the final round, College Street Brewhouse came on top in the eighth annual event– winning its second Havasu Top Chef title. The other three finalists were Siren’s Bistro, Boat House Grill and ChaBones.
In the first two rounds, which were 20 minutes each, eight kitchens from Lake Havasu City were tasked with cooking dishes using three secret ingredients. Soft crab shells, garbanzo beans and lemon pie filling were the secret ingredients used.
In the final round, the final four kitchens had to create a dish with four secret ingredients: a whole duck, organic rainbow chard, sweet olives marinated in tangerine and chili’s and sour beer. The final round lasted for 25 minutes.
The first round included teams from Turtle Grille, College Street Brewhouse, Four Clovers and Siren’s Bistro. Boat House Grill, ChaBones, Angelina’s Italian Kitchen and BlondZee’s Steak House competed in the second round.
This year’s competition, held at the outdoor patio at the Golf Club, had less seating compared to past years because of the pandemic, but the event was sold out. The turnout was 265 attendees, which includes volunteers and staff, Lake Havasu Hospitality Association President Matt Brewster said.
“We could take more, but we wanted to cap it at a safe number,” Brewster said.
Attendees were each given a face mask and hand sanitizer at their tables and each person was given a red ticket to vote for their favorite appetizer. Boat House Grill was voted for the best appetizer for the second year in a row.
Each kitchen was assisted by Career and Technical Education students from the Lake Havasu High School.
“We were expecting a decent turnout, but the fact that we sold out as fast as we did was absolutely amazing to us, which speaks a lot to the community,” Brewster said.
