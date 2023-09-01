Labor Day Weekend is off to a stormy start, with some parts of Lake Havasu City and Mohave County already experiencing scattered rain.
Thursday night, areas of Mohave County north of Kingman received over two inches of rain, including Cherum Peak with 2.72 inches and Vock Canyon with 2.28 inches.
Scattered rain showers also hit Lake Havasu City, starting with a downpour that fell over the southside of Lake Havasu City around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Most of Mohave County, including Lake Havasu City, is currently under a flood watch that will be in effect until Saturday night. Parts of California and Nevada are also expecting rain.
Morgan Stefsman with the National Weather Service said Friday that storms are slowly making their way toward Lake Havasu City and that the forecast has not changed much since the flash flood watch was issued Thursday morning.
“There are storms moving near Lake Havasu City sort of toward the Desert Hills area to the north, and there’s the potential for more thunderstorms to move up from the south, from Parker and Blythe,” Stefsman said.
The main concerns of the storm are rain and flash flooding, but heavy wind and hail are also possible.
“We could see some strong gusty winds, possibly as much as 60 miles an hour, and then there’s also a potential for hail,” Stefsman said.
With the start of Labor Day weekend, the Lake Havasu City Police Department sent out several reminders, including a warning for people to check the local weather forecast and prepare for inclement weather if they plan to be outdoors.
Following potential storms, temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 90s going into next week. Temperatures this weekend will be in the high to mid-80s.
