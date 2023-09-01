Heavy rain

Heavy rain moves across the northwest. Parts of Mohave County are under a flood warning or flood watch as monsoon storms roll in from the west.

 Taylor Schwartz-Olson/Today’s News-Herald

Labor Day Weekend is off to a stormy start, with some parts of Lake Havasu City and Mohave County already experiencing scattered rain.

Thursday night, areas of Mohave County north of Kingman received over two inches of rain, including Cherum Peak with 2.72 inches and Vock Canyon with 2.28 inches.

