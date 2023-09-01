This splash of yellow sunshine has a variety of names, such as cowpen daisy, golden crownbeard, butter daisy, and wild sunflower. Scientifically known as Verbesina encelioides, it is a member of the very large and varied aster family. Cowpen daisies grow well on disturbed sites (such as cowpens, thus its name) and can be found scattered about or covering acres of land along roadsides and other areas. It’s not only pleasing to the human eye but provides an important source of nectar for late season butterflies, bees, and other insects. Native Americans and early settlers sometimes used this plant to treat skin ailments.