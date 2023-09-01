1:45 p.m.
Morgan Stefsman with the National Weather Service said storms are slowly making their way towards Lake Havasu City, and the forecast has not changed much since the flash flood watch was issued Thursday morning.
“There are storms moving near Lake Havasu City sort of toward the Desert Hills area to the north, and there’s the potential for more thunderstorms to move up from the south, from Parker and Blythe,” Stefsman said.
The main concerns of the storm are rain and flash flooding, but heavy wind and hail are also possible.
“We could see some strong gusty winds, possibly as much as 60 miles an hour, and then there’s also a potential for hail,” Stefsman said.
10:45 a.m.
Labor Day Weekend is off to a stormy start, with some parts of Lake Havasu City and Mohave County already experiencing scattered rain.
A brief downpour fell over the southside of Lake Havasu City for several minutes starting at 10 a.m.
Additionally, at 10:30 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for central Mohave County, an upgrade from the flood watch issued Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service, up to 1 inch of rain has fallen in some places within Mohave County, and flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Diamond Creek Campground and Peach Springs are expected to experience severe flooding.
Storm chances in Lake Havasu City are expected to increase throughout the day, with thunderstorms most likely starting around 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Lake Havasu City and most of Mohave County are currently under a flood watch or flood warning that will be in effect until Saturday night. Parts of California and Nevada are also expecting rain.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain, dangerous lightning, and gusty winds are expected. Temperatures will also fall to about 82 degrees by 5 p.m.
North of Kingman, some areas received over two inches of rain overnight, including Cherum Peak with 2.72 inches, and Vock Canyon with 2.28 inches.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department sent out several reminders for Labor Day weekend, including a warning for people to check the local weather forecast and prepare for inclement weather if they plan to be outdoors.
