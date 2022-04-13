The Lake Havasu City Council approved eight of the nine changes to the development code that were recommended by city staff and the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Although councilmembers largely agreed on Tuesday about most of the proposed amendments to the development code, the proposal dealing with building heights in Multiple Family Districts divided the council. Ultimately, Councilmember Jim Dolan’s motion removed the proposed amendment to Multiple Family Districts from the list and the council voted 4-3 to approve the other eight amendments. Councilmembers Cal Sheehy, Cameron Moses, and Nancy Campbell cast the dissenting votes.
Sheehy and Moses both said on Wednesday that they supported all of the amendments in Dolan’s motion, but would have preferred to also approve the amendment that would have allowed Multiple Family Districts a maximum building height of 30 feet – even if they are adjacent to Single Family zoning. Currently R-M Districts are allowed buildings up to 30 feet, but if the property shares a border with a single family residential district the maximum height is reduced to 18 feet.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris explained during the meeting that R-M Districts, which were called R-4 Districts prior to the Development Code being completely revamped in 2016, were allowed a maximum height of 30 feet without any restrictions based on neighboring zoning under the previous code. Morris said the reduction in building height for R-M properties next to single family residences appears to have been an oversight when the code was revamped in 2016.
“Prior to the development code update in 2016, those properties had zoning by right of 30 feet,” Sheehy said, explaining his no vote. “That was the intention to carry forward into the new code, but it was missed through a typographical error – as Mr. Morris advised the council yesterday. So because it had already gone through the public process, and that was the intention of the code all along, I supported that change in addition to the other eight amendments to clean up the code.”
Moses agreed, and also pointed out that many of the existing developments in the R-M Districts throughout town are already two stories – because they were built prior to the revisions in the 2016 Development Code – but undeveloped R-M lots next to those existing two-story developments are now required to keep new buildings to one story. He said he saw this amendment as an opportunity for the council to tweak the development code to make it easier for developers to bring more housing to Havasu.
Meanwhile, Campbell said she voted against the motion because she felt it was too broad and complicated with so many proposed amendments in one public hearing item.
“The reason I voted against it was because it was confusing and I’m not voting for something that I don’t thoroughly understand,” she said. “I would rather address the high density zoning on a case by case basis. I believe we have a lot to consider including traffic, views, and neighborhoods.”
In March, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of all nine of the proposed amendments to the development code.
Morris told the council that the amendments were all items that have come to staff’s attention, based on its everyday use of the Development Code since it was instituted in 2016.
“It is typical to discover changes that could be made to improve the code, and correct discrepancies and oversights,” he said. “These types of amendments have occurred throughout the life of the 2016 Development Code.”
Morris noted that the council approved 12 similar changes to the development code in 2017, another eight changes in 2018, and five more changes in 2019.
Multiple Family Building heights
Most of the discussion during the public hearing – which lasted more than an hour – was focused on the proposal to adjust the building heights for multiple family districts.
Prior to the updated 2016 Development Code, R-M Districts were referred to as R-4 districts which had a maximum building height of 30 feet regardless of the neighboring zoning. He said the caveat that reduced R-M building heights to 18 feet when adjacent to single family districts seems like it was an error.
Morris said the 2016 development code created new high-density residential districts called Residential Southgate, Residential Uptown Mainstreet, and Residential Commercial Healthcare districts. He said properties in those new districts has been zoned as Limited Multiple Family Districts prior to 2016 with a maximum building height of 15 feet. But the newly created districts have a maximum building height of 42 feet. Morris said the caveat to reduce the allowable height in districts adjacent to single family zoning were meant lessen the impact of the new zoning on neighboring single family developments.
Morris said that caveat appears to have been erroneously applied to the R-M district as well.
“I think they overreached on that. In my mind they were trying to give protection for higher density lots that would be allowed to go up to 42 feet because some of the areas that got rezoned into those higher density districts were right next to single family residential, and they had been R-3 lots with a maximum building height of 15 feet,” Morris said.
Morris also told the council that undeveloped R-M lots are confined to three areas of town – along North Lake Havasu Avenue and Bahama Avenue, along South Palo Verde Boulevard on either side of Telesis Preparatory Academy, and along South Lake Havasu Avenue from Smoketree to Chip Drive. Morris said each of those areas already have two-story residential developments that were constructed prior to 2016, which makes them legal non-conforming because they adhere to the standards that were in place when they were built.
“One of the planning concerns is this creates non-conforming existing developments, and it doesn’t allow other people to do what was previously allowed in those zoning districts,” Morris said.
During the public comment period a total of five citizens spoke in opposition to the proposed amendment for R-M properties. All of the citizens said they felt allowing two story buildings next door to existing single family districts is not appropriate, and would adversely affect the residents who live in those single family homes.
“They will be allowed to look down into people’s backyards and in their pools,” said Bambi Osgoode, who lives in a Single Family District adjacent to Multiple Family zoning. “We lose our privacy, and it overcrowds the neighborhood because it wasn’t designed for that.”
Councilmember Dolan said he was conflicted about this amendment because he understands the concerns from single family homeowners about allowing two story buildings next door. But Dolan also said he understands Havasu will needs two story residential buildings in order to address the city’s housing shortage and affordability issues.
“I do have some hesitations on this one,” Dolan said. “A part of me doesn’t want to approve it the way it is. I would much rather see it come back to council if somebody wanted the 30 feet. As a city, whether we made a mistake or not in 2016 when we changed it to 18 feet, it is 18 feet now. It is a big deal going to 30 feet – it is not just a minor adjustment.”
Dolan noted that owners of undeveloped properties in R-M districts would still be allowed to request additional height allowances through the city’s planned development process. Planned Developments require a neighborhood meeting, a hearing at the Planning and Zoning Commission, and approval from the City Council.
Councilmember David Lane said he would also prefer that developers in those areas go through the planned development process, which would allow the council to consider the plans on a case by case basis while taking into account each individual circumstance.
“Some lots it wouldn’t matter if they went up to 30 feet, and some lots it may matter,” Lane said.
Lin said she was also uncomfortable with changing the R-M building heights, especially in light of the concerns expressed by citizens during the meeting.
“Did we have anybody challenge that at the time it was reduced?” Lin asked Morris. “Now we have people concerned about it (going back to 30 feet) showing up today. So I’m wondering if there were people that own these properties that have concerns about the change, because they have had quite a few years to challenge it.”
