Firefighting and other emergency agencies could have an easier time at Hualapai Mountain Park this year, with a new helicopter landing pad.

The Mohave County Public Works Department proposed the $20,000 landing zone, which would be largely constructed on land controlled by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The location for the landing pad was chosen under a consensus by the Pine Lake Fire Department, Mohave County Emergency PReparedness, the Mohave County Parks Division and the BLM. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve an agreement with the BLM to construct the new landing pad.

