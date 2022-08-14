Firefighting and other emergency agencies could have an easier time at Hualapai Mountain Park this year, with a new helicopter landing pad.
The Mohave County Public Works Department proposed the $20,000 landing zone, which would be largely constructed on land controlled by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The location for the landing pad was chosen under a consensus by the Pine Lake Fire Department, Mohave County Emergency PReparedness, the Mohave County Parks Division and the BLM. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve an agreement with the BLM to construct the new landing pad.
According to county records, the construction would take about four weeks to complete, including a 100 square-foot surface and a six-foot-tall fence structure surrounding the helipad. The facility would serve the county for 25 years or more, and would be located at a centralized location in Hualapai Mountain Park.
The helipad is expected to offer improved access for medical services to area residents and visitors requiring medivac from the community of Pine Lake, as well as an added asset to firefighting agencies within the area.
According to county officials, another landing pad already exists in the area, which serves the community of Pine Lake. But records show the existing landing pad is located on private land, too small for emergency aircraft, and water delivery would prove difficult in the existing area.
The communities of Pine Lake and Pinion Pines, located in the Hualapai Mountain area, were identified by state officials last year as being among Arizona’s communities most vulnerable to possible wildfires.
Last April, Mohave County officials sought $200,000 in state grant funding to prevent disasters such as 2021’s Flag Fire - which ultimately consumed more than 1,200 acres of land in the Hualapai Mountains and prompted a state of emergency that was only rescinded last September.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will determine whether to approve an agreement with the BLM for construction of the helipad at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.