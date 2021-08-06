Lake Havasu City’s summer visitors and holiday travelers may have seen an interesting new sight on the Island for the past two weeks, with new helicopter flights taking off daily from the Island Inn Hotel.
Optic Helicopters llc owner Derick Bielke, 33, has been flying his customers over the Havasu region for about three years. His business has operated at Lake Havasu Municipal Airport until last month, when he leased a lot adjacent to the hotel. Bielke has now opened his new helipad, and offers new low-cost flights, close to the city’s most scenic destinations.
According to Bielke, business is better than ever. And according to GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon, the Optic Helicopters’ new location could have a positive impact on Havasu’s tourism industry.
“Any time there’s a fun new attraction like this, I can’t think of a way that it wouldn’t have a positive impact,” Concannon said Friday. “I think visitors will enjoy it. We try to market all of the outdoor activities available to our visitors … any time we can celebrate the scenery we have, is wonderful. And helicopter tours are one more way to see it.”
According to Bielke, the business is currently in its “soft opening” phase at the Island Inn, and is leasing the property from the hotel. Optic Helicopters’ business front, as of Friday, included tents and large outdoor fans near the company’s launch pad. But Bielke says that once his business obtains proper permitting this year, permanent structures will be the next step.
“I love Havasu,” Bielke said. “I was born here, I grew up in Havasu. I left for a little while, and learned how to fly, but coming back here was always the plan. Flying over Havasu – it’s one of those locations where people don’t think it’s going to be as amazing as it is. But when I take people up, they’re ‘wow-ed’. Everyone’s taken aback by the views.”
Bielke says business within the past two weeks has been better than what he experienced at the airport. And although it costs more for him to operate on the Island, he’s been able to offer flights at a lower cost than those offered at his old location.
“A lot of the cost is meticulously calculated based on the amount of time people spend in the air,” Bielke said. “From the airport, most of that time was spent just getting to the destination, with a lot of sand along the way. My cheapest flight was $60, where I flew people out to the Sandbar. Now my cheapest flight is $40, and all the sights are right here.”
According to Jessica Rodriguez, a front desk agent at the Island Inn Hotel, Optic Helicopters’ flights have sparked interest among the hotel’s guests as well as passersby.
“It’s exciting, and I’ve already told my husband I want to do it,” Rodriguez said. “I think it will increase business, with a new attraction on the Island. Guests have come up to the desk and asked about it, and other people around town say they do a great job.”
For more information about Optic Helicopters, or to learn how to book a flight, visit Optic Helicopters on Facebook, visit www.optichelicopters.com or call 833-446-7842.
