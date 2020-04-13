Coronavirus concerns have caused business closures and cutbacks across the country, but there are some industries that are eager to hire hard workers.
Grocery store stockers, hardware store handymen, teachers and hospice workers are among the positions that are still open and waiting to be filled as the state’s unemployment claims continue to climb.
Mohave County job trends
Mohave County Economic Director Tami Ursenbach said even before the coronavirus outbreak, “finding qualified employees nationwide has been a challenge.”
“For less qualified jobs, employers are more willing to hire employees that show they have strong work ethics and train for the position,” she said. “For the more qualified positions, many companies are taking current employees with a strong understanding of the company and their processes; they are paying for additional training and advancing internal employees.”
Despite the pandemic, the county continues to be a top option for companies due to location and ease of doing business, Ursenbach added. In the last three weeks, she’s worked with eight new projects in the county, with two companies looking at Lake Havasu City and a third considering Havasu.
“As new companies look at locating in the county, I am working with Arizona @ Work to create a new strategy to recruit workers,” Ursenbach said. “I am also working with Mohave Community College, Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona to create different training programs to fill employer needs.”
One of the biggest issues for companies right now is funding, she said.
“I have different larger lending sources and I work closely with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to give support to smaller companies,” she said. “With the CARES Act, local companies should contact the SBDE for specifics on federal programs offered to help to stabilize their companies during this short downturn.”
When it comes to industries in need of workers, she highlighted the necessity for computer tech jobs and contractors and subcontractors.
“Companies are becoming creative in how they do business. I foresee many companies looking to automate much of their processes,” she said. “By doing so, they will spend their resources on hiring and training the right employees.”
Ursenbach also continues to see a lack of contractors and sub-contractors locally.
“If we don’t encourage more people to step up in this industry, we are held back by lack of companies to build homes and commercial buildings,” she said. Currently, many come from out of the country, causing construction costs to increase “as travel is added to the final cost of the project,” Ursenbach said.
Hiring in Havasu
Here’s a look at the hiring state of some essential industries in Havasu. You can also search for jobs online by going to arizonaatwork.com/find-jobs.
Grocery stores
The Bashas’ family of stores — which includes Food City and AJ’s Fine Foods — have seen “a steady increase in hiring across the company,” according to Ashley Shick, director of communications.
“There are a lot of individuals that have come to us from other industries that have been affected by closings or reduced hours,” Shick said. “We are happy to help them fill the gap during these difficult days.”
Those interested in applying can go to Food City or Bashas’ in person or check out openings online at jobs.bashas.com.
Smith’s is also hiring for a retail clerk position. More information is available at jobs.kroger.com.
The Albertsons companies, which includes Safeway, have several job openings as well. Interested applicants can go to albertsonscompanies.com/careers.
Walmart has several openings, including temporary positions on a “replenishment team.” Those interested can go to careers.walmart.com or text “Hire Me” to 240240.
Dollar General is seeking to add up to 50,000 new employees by the end of April, and there are positions available in Havasu. Go to jobs-dollargeneral.icims.com for more information.
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar jobs in Havasu can be found at familydollar.com/careers, and 99 Cents Only Stores openings can be accessed on jobs.99only.com.
Schools
Closed campuses don’t mean closed opportunities. Lake Havasu Unified School District is currently hiring for the 2020-2021 school year.
“We have a number of teaching positions available at all grades and are always looking for community members with teaching backgrounds or who would be interested in going back to school to earn their certification,” Director of Personnel Jaime Festa-Daigle said.
The number of applicants has stayed steady, Festa-Daigle said. “This event has caused some teachers to resign at the end of the year to be closer to their original home, but it has also spurred some local interest. This is a great time to become a teacher.”
The district’s greatest needs are in special education, math and science, but she said they “need strong teachers in all areas.”
“We will have a number of support positions as well, including an HVAC and groundskeeper position,” Festa-Daigle said. All interviews will be conducted via video and phone, and openings can be found at this link: apps2.winocular.com/lakehavasu/Jobs/.
Havasu Preparatory Academy is also looking to fill teacher and specialist positions. More information can be found at leonagroupaz.com/careers-current-openings.html.
Hardware stores
Tractor Supply wants to fill more than 5,000 full-time and part-time positions, and that includes one opening here in Havasu. Go to tractorsupply.jobs for more information.
Lowe’s has several job openings, part-time, full-time and seasonal. See more information at jobs.lowes.com.
Home Depot is also hiring for multiple positions at their Havasu store. More information is available at careers.homedepot.com.
Hospice
Hospice of Havasu currently has 22 job openings for positions that include certified nursing assistants, clinical educators, interns, nurse practitioners and more. You can find more information by going to hospicehavasu.org and clicking on “careers.”
Lake Havasu City
City Manager Jess Knudson said the city is hiring, but he is “freezing vacant positions that are not critical to the city’s core operations.”
“City resources are decreasing due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s important to make decisions now in order to best preserve the city’s ability to provide services to the public in the future,” Knudson said. “The health and welfare of our residents is paramount, and nothing is more important, including the city’s collection of revenues. That said, we must plan for a significant decrease in city resources, and a strategic hiring freeze is one of the measures we are implementing.”
Drug stores
CVS is still looking to fill positions in Havasu and Parker. You can find more information at jobs.cvshealth.com.
You can find Walgreens employment opportunities in Havasu at jobs.walgreens.com.
