Next week marks a special day on the Jewish calendar – Purim, a celebration of an ancient miracle that calls for food, family and friends.
And for the first time, an international Jewish organization is sending a rabbi to Lake Havasu City to help Mohave County’s Jewish community throw a Purim party.
Rabbi Mendel Super is originally from Australia, but he now lives in New York. He began studying to become a rabbi when he was a teenager.
“It’s about five to seven years of study, depending on how quick you study,” he said. “As a young teenager, I saw rabbis in my life and obviously lived a very engaged Jewish life, and I always looked up to the rabbis around me, and that’s what I dreamed of becoming. So at age 21, I graduated from Rabbinical College of America in Morristown, New Jersey. I was ordained by the former chief rabbi of Israel as well as several other rabbis from Israel and the United States and Canada.”
A rabbi is a Jewish clergyman, Super explained – a role that involves more than just leading a congregation in prayer.
“It’s someone who gathers Jewish people together, who helps build and sustain Jewish communities in many ways, in ways more religious and in social ways as well,” Super said. “The word rabbi literally means teacher. It’s someone who teaches people about Judaism and teaches Jews how to live a Jewish life.”
He’s volunteering with Chabat of Arizona – an international Jewish organization that has chapters in more than 100 countries, with about 3,500 men and women operating the chapters. Chabat of Arizona, based out of Phoenix, has permanent locations across the state, including Flagstaff, Casa Grande, Sedona and more – but not in Mohave County.
“Lake Havasu, or Mohave County in general, is an area where we don’t have a permanent presence, but we regularly send rabbinical students to run Jewish programs and to meet with Jewish people in the area,” Super said. “This year, for Purim, for the first time, Chabat of Arizona has decided to send not just rabbinical students, but a rabbi, myself, and my wife to run a Purim party, which is something we’ve never done before in Lake Havasu and we’re very excited to do.”
Purim is a Jewish holiday that’s “a little bit more than 2,000 years old,” he said.
“Way back in ancient Persia, there was a king whose advisor had a plot to annihilate the entire Jewish people,” Super explained. “He was basically the stereotypical anti-Semite. His plot failed and ultimately, he was hung by the King and the Jewish people were saved. From that year on, every single year, we celebrate that miracle of Purim.”
The story can be found in the Bible in the book of Esther, who is considered the hero of this story. The word purim itself means “lots.”
“This wicked advisor had cast a lot, like a raffle, to determine which day he would carry out his genocide,” Super explained. “So the way we celebrate it is we read the story of Purim as it’s written in the Bible… We read it from a handwritten scroll written on parchment in Hebrew, and we also give gifts of food to family and friends, a way to celebrate the unity of Jewish people. Another thing we do is we give charity to the poor. And of course, we have a Purim feast. We celebrate by eating, of course.”
Super, his wife Itta, and their three-month-old daughter Kayla are traveling to Havasu next Wednesday, March 16, from New York. They’ll be in town until Sunday, March 20.
“I wish we could stay longer, but unfortunately we can’t this time,” Mendel said. “But hopefully, God willing, we can visit again.”
Mendel invites any Jewish community members wanting to attend or anyone who wants to learn more about the Jewish faith to get in touch with him at 718-308-5516 or purimlakehavasu@gmail.com.
