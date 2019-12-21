Bruce Perlowin believes that hemp can help save the world, and he has chosen Mohave County as the place to start up his prototype to show the world how.
Perlowin is the owner of Hemp, Inc., one of the leaders in the industry which reported nearly $2 million in sales in 2018. Hemp Inc., has major operations and industrial hemp processing plants in both North Carolina and Oregon but Perlowin said the end goal for the company’s profits is to create a unique style of off-grid living called kins communities around the country.
“North Carolina and Oregon are the revenue generating machine to build kins communities,” he said.
The communities will grow hemp as an economic driver while various traumatized groups work to heal themselves and learn practical skills.
Construction has already started on a “Veterans Village” in Golden Shores. It will be the very first kins community that will help rehabilitate veterans. It will give them a place to live, a way to make money, and access to various health professionals to help deal with any issues they may be facing.
But Perlowin said it isn’t supposed to be a permanent home. Instead, the veterans will earn a share of the profits from the farms which they can use to buy land where they can start their own kins community.
Eventually, the plan is to use some of the profits from the “Veterans Village” hemp to purchase property and build another kins community elsewhere in the country from women and children who are victims of abuse. Perlowin also plans to create kins communities for orphans, homeless people, and one for the healers who will be living and working on site with all of the various communities.
“I expect this to be all over the world, but America first,” Perlowin said. “We are going to make America hemp again.”
Struggles with the first crop
Although hemp officially became legal in Arizona on June 1, which Perlowin said is just in time for what he expects to be the second of two growing seasons for hemp in Arizona, the first year was largely experimental.
Despite the Arizona State Legislator rushing to amend their bill, moving the date to legalize hemp up to allow farmers to get their crop in, Perlowin said the Hemp Inc. farm was delayed.
He said he was expecting the process to get a license to move quickly, like it does in North Carolina. He and project manager Dwight Jory ended up running into delays associated with Arizona’s requirement that a background check be conducted prior to being issued a license.
Jory officially applied for the license, but he said the state requested fingerprints for the background check and there are only a couple places in the state where they could get that done. On top of that, once Jory’s fingerprints were collected they were lost for several weeks, further delaying the license.
“I bought 21,000 plants, but I can’t move them to Arizona because it is illegal,” Perlowin said. “Meanwhile, it is getting closer and closer to the heat wave, which starts in July. If you have it planted on June 1 it will survive the heat that comes in July and August. If you try to plant one of those little seedlings in July you might as well give up. It will die because you need to get it climatized and used to the heat.”
Perlowin said many hemp farmers in Arizona were effected by a bottleneck in the fingerprinting process this year. But he said these delays seem to happen in almost every state once hemp is legalized. He said in Kentucky the DEA confiscated hemp seeds from farmers who were forced to go to court to get them returned. By the time the seeds were given back, it was too late for them to go into the ground.
Perlowin said there were similar delays for different reasons.
“It is not a conspiracy, it’s just too disorganized,” he said.
Many of the plants that were put in the ground in Golden Shores ended up being eaten by the swarms of locusts that came through the area this year, so Perlowin said they moved the rest to a property he owns in Dolan Springs until harvest.
Some of the hemp plants ended up being too “hot,” the term for a plant that is above the legal limit of .03 percent THC, but Perlowin said they were able to harvest the other half.
Lessons for next year
Although the first year of growing didn’t go quite as hoped, but it did provide some valuable lessons. Although Perlowin and Hemp Inc. have a lot of experience growing the plant, they are new to a desert environment such as Arizona.
“That is your experiment,” he said. “This year we didn’t have enough water so now we have the water run to where we need it. The soil was too rocky so we are cleaning all that up and putting better soil in and amending the soil now to get ready to plant in March.”
He also said he learned that the soil is low in organic material, so he plants to plant some cover crops through the winter that can be tilled into the soil this spring.
Perlowin admitted that nobody really knows what the exact growing season is in Arizona. He said he thinks everybody ended up planting too late this year. But he believes that a field can produce two crops a year if the field is planted in early March.
A hemp plant takes about 120 days to mature, which would allow for the second planting in early June.
Perlowin said he expects to plant about 44 acres of hemp in Golden Valley in March – 40 in the community plot, and an acre each for four of the partners working on the Veterans Village. Currently, only Jory lives on the property full time.
Veterans are expected to start taking their place within the community within the next year. Perlowin said he has a meeting scheduled with a group that provides housing for veterans who is interested in building the houses. He also wants to finish some parts of the Holistic Healing and Learning Center particularly the permanent bathrooms and the cafeteria, before bringing people out to the property.
Kins communities
The idea of a kins community is to go back to nature.
“I lived through the back-to-nature movement in the 60s and the reason we couldn’t make it was because we couldn’t make any money,” Perlowin said. “Now we can move back to the land and we can grow hemp legally. So the back-to-the-land movement is an actual reality because you can have an economic driver.”
The idea for kins communities came from Vladimir Megre’s 10-bood series called “Ringing Cedars of Russia,” but Perlowin tweaked the idea to implement it in the United States.
Like in the books, each kins domain is 2.5 acres with a “living fence” around the perimeter. The living fence is two rows of trees, which include many fruit trees and olive trees that can be used for food. Each domain also includes organic gardens, a beehive, a family tree, a sustainable off grid house, and a pond. Perlowin decided that each 2.5 acre plot could also support 1 acre of hemp.
In addition to an acre in each domain, Perlowin said the community will have a 40 acre hemp field that will be split up among all of the residents.
Serving as a town square of sorts for the kins community will be a Holistic healing and Learning Center which includes more gardens, ponds and an orchard. The plan also calls for six geodesic domes where various healers will be on hand to help residents. Perlowin said healers will include health professionals such as chiropractors, psychologists, and addiction counselors.
“I don’t know how to deal with them, that isn’t my specialty,” he said. “We will build a place for them to help and then we will overlay a group of people who knows what they are doing.”
