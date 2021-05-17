Walking
For pedestrians, using the new High Intensity Activated Crosswalk is very similar to crossing the street at a stoplight. First locate the call button to activate the lights, then wait for the pedestrian signal across the street to start flashing the “walk” sign - signaling that it is safe to cross. If the sign starts flashing do not enter the crosswalk, but you may finish crossing if you have already started.
Driving
When the HAWK crosswalk is dark, vehicles may proceed through the intersection of Pima and Acoma as they always have. But if the lights are activated it is important to know what they mean.
When a pedestrian first pushes the call button to indicate they wish to cross the street, that will kick off a series of signals starting with a flashing yellow light to let vehicles know that a pedestrian wishes to cross, giving way to a solid yellow light which should be treated like the yellow light of a traditional stoplight.
The signal will then flip to a solid double red light which - also like a regular stop light - means stop. After a little while the two red lights at the top of the signal will begin to flash alternately, signaling that drivers can proceed - if and only if the crosswalk is clear of pedestrians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.