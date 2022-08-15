Kingman boy award

Kingman Middle School eighth-grader Levi Cortez receives an award from Kingman Police Department Chief Rusty Cooper after helping a lost boy get to safety. 

 
 (Courtesy photo)

KINGMAN – Levi Cortez, 13, of Kingman was recently awarded for his heroic and selfless act of getting a lost and injured child to safety.

When Cortez and his friend Shamar Lemon spent the beginning of summer wandering around outside, they were approached by a 7-year-old boy who was scared because he was lost. Cortez said “he seemed a bit off” because he didn’t know who he was and couldn’t remember where he lived.

