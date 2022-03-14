The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will have another discussion about its high-density residential districts in the downtown area on Wednesday. Commissioners will pick up where they left off last month, with an eye on narrowing in on some specifics for how city code could be adjusted to encourage the types of development envisioned for those districts when they were originally created.
Commissioners will dive into the details of the development code for Residential-Uptown Main Street and Residential-Commercial Health districts. Both districts are located on either side of North McCulloch Boulevard – roughly between Mesquite Avenue and Moyo Drive, and Swanson Avenue and Magnolia Drive. The Commercial Health District is located west of Smoketree Avenue while the Uptown Main Street district is east of Smoketree, but both districts share the same development standards and prioritize high residential density.
Currently, Havasu’s development code allows buildings in those districts to be up to 42 feet in height, and there are no maximum or minimum density requirements, no minimum-sized dwelling units, no minimum width or depth, and no maximum lot coverage requirements.
The commission had some initial discussions about these districts during its Feb. 16 meeting. Planning Division Manager told the commission during the meeting that one of the original intentions for these residential districts was to provide medium to high-density development parallel to the portion of McCulloch Boulevard generally referred to as “Main Street.” He said another objective of the districts is to create a more walkable Main Street by allowing buildings designed with front porches, stoops, and front doors facing the street.
But Morris told the commission that some of the recent developments and proposed developments in those areas are not in line with the city’s intentions for those districts – although they technically are allowed by the current development code. Mainly, Morris said some of the recent developments aren’t taking advantage of the increased height allowances, or the increased density.
Morris told the commission in February that there are still about 17 acres of undeveloped property left in both districts combined – about 5 acres in the Residential-Commercial Health District, and 12 acres in the Residential-Uptown Main Street District.
During the February meeting, commissioners had a wide ranging discussion on the issue centering around three ways that the issue could be addressed. The three options included establishing a minimum density requirement, requiring that developments in those districts include multiple stories, and/or adopting development standards that require more pedestrian-friendly elements for buildings facing the street. After the discussion in February, the commission directed staff to bring back some potential options for how the development code could be changed.
While the commission got the ball rolling last month, Morris said that Wednesday’s meeting will be focused more on “fine tuning” any potential changes by digging into the specifics.
“At the previous meeting we got better direction from the commission about what they would like to see come back to them for further discussion,” Morris said. “So we are bringing back some more specific criteria that we are looking for, for those high-density residential districts.”
The staff report suggests four potential changes to the standards for the downtown residential districts, although the commission will have the opportunity to offer additional suggestions as well. The first suggestion from staff would require a minimum of 15 residential units per acre without establishing a maximum allowable density. The second suggestion is to require any new development include a minimum of two stories “where sufficient building height allows.”
The final two options are focused more on the aesthetics of developments in those districts. One would require a building with more than 20 feet facing the right of way to include “architectural enhancements” such as pop-outs, decorative stone, or non-habitable porches or stoops. The other would require that any door facing the right of way have a sidewalk linking the door to the street.
Morris said the public hearing is just a discussion item, so no formal vote will be taken to adopt any changes during the meeting this week. But a proposal could come back to the commission for consideration as early as April.
“Based on the input from the commission on Wednesday, staff will put together some proposed changes to specific code sections to implement what the planning commission gives us direction to do on Wednesday,” Morris said.
Morris said any proposed changes to the development code will have to be advertised prior to coming back to the commission in April for a recommendation. The commission’s recommendation would then be sent to the City Council, which would make the final decision on whether or not to adjust the development code.
