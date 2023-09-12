The first of five phases is complete for the city’s newest luxury storage installation.
Located on the northside of Lake Havasu City is Paradyme Storage, a 222,947 sq. ft. facility situated on Retail Centre Boulevard. The 208-unit site opened its first set of units last October, and has sold all but a few, according to Breanna Kendrick, coordinator of operations for Paradyme Companies.
Construction began in 2021 following the increase of residents exploring alternate options for travel, Kendrick says. Setting themselves apart from local competitors, the team with Paradyme Companies brands their storage facility as a “premier” addition to Havasu’s boating and recreational community, according to a company press release.
Buildings A and B comprise phase one, which include garage door openers, man doors for units measuring 28 feet wide and 14 foot tall garage doors. For double-wide units, 125 AMP electrical service is an included feature, while 60 AMP electrical service is available for smaller units. In addition, individual breaker boxes complement each unit, Kendrick says.
Excluding units A105 and A106, direct sewer attachments accompany all units with stub-ups available for venting and sewer connections, she continues.
“Havasu was chosen as the location for Paradyme Storage due to founder Ryan Garland's vision of creating a luxury boat and RV storage solution to serve both the local community and the substantial number of tourists attracted to the region's boating and water entertainment offerings,” Kendrick said. “Lake Havasu was deemed the ideal setting for this unique venture, and we have since embraced our role as an integral part of this vibrant community.”
Prices for a unit are dependent upon its size, with average prices marked at $191,871. The beginning phase is based on set prices of $175 per square foot. Units in this phase vary in size from 14 feet by 40 feet to 28 feet by 60 feet, Kendrick adds.
Occupants have access to fully insulated units that boast access controls, 24/7 monitoring and advanced surveillance networks, the press release describes.
“Paradyme Storage is the culmination of extensive planning, dedication, and a commitment to providing exceptional storage solutions to the vibrant community of Lake Havasu City,” the release further stated. “This facility represents a significant investment in the region's recreational and leisure activities, addressing the growing need for secure and convenient storage options for boats and RVs.”
The remaining phases include approximately 172 units that are scheduled for later development. Dirt lots to the west of the recently constructed units A and B give a glimpse of the land left to develop.
Feedback from residents and visitors regarding Paradyme Storage has been well-received, Kendrick says. Despite Havasu’s competitive storage unit market, Kendrick shares that a number of buyers have started to occupy their respective units.
“With Havasu being a popular destination for tourists throughout the year, the provision of storage space for their recreational assets is crucial,” Kendrick said. “The feedback received (reflects) the project's value to the Havasu community and its visitors.”
(2) comments
Is each individual storage unit paying sewer and water as a individual residential home? If not they should.
LOL! These "Lux" lockers appear to be better than some of the owners' homes, in features and annual cost!
