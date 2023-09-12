The first of five phases is complete for the city’s newest luxury storage installation.

Located on the northside of Lake Havasu City is Paradyme Storage, a 222,947 sq. ft. facility situated on Retail Centre Boulevard. The 208-unit site opened its first set of units last October, and has sold all but a few, according to Breanna Kendrick, coordinator of operations for Paradyme Companies.

NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

Is each individual storage unit paying sewer and water as a individual residential home? If not they should.

shutthe frontdoor

LOL! These "Lux" lockers appear to be better than some of the owners' homes, in features and annual cost!

