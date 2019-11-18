Havasu Riviera is expected to be the most well-attended and highest revenue-earning Arizona state park, according to the project estimations in comparison to the other parks in the state. The cost for park use is still undergoing discussions, however, and it is unknown as of yet if annual Arizona State Parks passes will be accepted at the gate.
Michelle Thompson, chief of communications for Arizona State Parks and Trails, said it will “definitely be up to the public to decide” if Riviera becomes the state’s most popular park, but according to their estimations, the state and developers are counting on it.
Lake Havasu State Park is among the state’s top three most visited state parks and money-makers, with over 563,000 visitors and more than $2 million earned in fiscal year 2018. Riviera is estimated to more than double that, according to the project’s initial estimations.
The state park is being developed and run by Havasu Riviera Marina, LLC., which is a partnership of Desert Land Group and Komick Enterprises. They will receive more than 90% of the state park’s profit for the next 38 years, amounting to an estimated total of $13 million being returned to the state by 2057, before the state will take full ownership of the park land.
When asked if the Arizona State Parks annual passes will be accepted for use at Havasu Riviera, Jim Komick of Komick Enterprises said he “would prefer not to comment,” and added that they “believe it’s been decided.”
“We need some additional clarification at this point,” Komick said during a Today’s News-Herald tour of the site recently, “and we asked the State Parks for it the other day.”
Mychal Gorden of Desert Land Group added, “It comes down to just the overall operations and payback on the investment that was made on the project and how this is going to function.”
“There’s different ways that it’s been discussed,” he said. They think they “have the direction settled,” but they are waiting for State Parks to make it official through their own release of information.
Thompson of Arizona State Parks said, “We have not made a decision about admission prices or pass usage at Havasu Riviera, and as proposals are available, they will be part of the public meeting process.”
No public meetings have been held yet, but as they are scheduled, information about time and location will be released. Thompson said that at the moment, they are looking at February 2020 for “several public meetings” that Komick Enterprises and Arizona State Parks will facilitate.
According to Mychal Gorden, the first phase of the Havasu Riviera State Park, which will include parking, docks, and launch ramp use, is expected to open next August.
(9) comments
If there is going to be a launch ramp, the state parks pass should be honored!
The \City also expended $5million to help a developer prior to an agreement with State Parks was reached as is obvious from the articles in this paper. Seems good business sense would make sure all agreements were in place prior to the expenditure of that type of tax payer funds, but I guess it helped the developer move forward with their development. It was kind of like the sewer extension to he mall that was installed years before it was developed. Another developer expense financed by the City.
I will be using the marina to launch when it becomes available since it will be close to my home. But my lake trips are limited to about 4-6 every year so a season pass is not something I find I really need.
Finally things are beginning to happen.
It sounds like our annual pass will not be honored at this new ramp. Something does not sound right with the project.
I hope everyone get what this article is telling you all, the developer will make millions, not the city or state parks. The city under previous leadership spent $5 million of tax payer money that will be reimbursed, but it will not generate revenue for the city. The city financed at no cost a developer project that will benefit the developer greatly. The city money should have been used for parks or improvements that benefit our residents not a developer. It is the developers responsibility to finance their projects, not the tax payers.
As was previously stated, the City’s commitment to AZ State Parks was to provide a road to the new marina. All upgrades as you noted are to be paid for by the developer. As far as additional City revenue, it will be substantial. For every home built, sales tax will be collected. Additional property taxes will be received as each lot goes from unimproved to improved when the house is ready for occupancy. Then there is the sales tax the City will receive from the expected restaurant and potential hotel. No the City will not receive revenue from entry fees to a State park but the other revenues will help pay for more public safety, new parks etc.
Thank you mayor for providing important information about how the city will financially benefit from this project.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
The rhetoric here is always well planned, positively stated and success oriented. Could you also break down the reported 8.2 million dollars spent on the main road into the Riviera, the reason for the escalating cost over the initial estimate/contract price, how due diligence failed and how the city will recoup its expenditures???
