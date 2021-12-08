Organizers for one of Lake Havasu City’s biggest annual events are seeking a host of volunteers next year for the return of the Lake Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair, with more than 700 already planning to participate.
According to Balloon Festival Volunteer Chairperson Rick Gerber, 724 volunteers have signed up for shifts throughout the event. He’s hoping for about 949 more.
“This is close to average at this time of the year,” Kerber said of the number of vacant shifts on Monday. “It’s not rare that most people sign up to volunteer after Christmas. During this part of December, we might see 30-or-so people trickle in every week. After Christmas, that number goes up. By our first volunteer meeting a week before the event, we might see hundreds of people in attendance.”
According to Kerber, there are volunteer positions available to golf cart operators, admission booths, information booths, lost-and-found areas, gate attendance, trash collection, parking and traffic control, ticket sales, balloon ground-crews and other jobs throughout the event.
Gerber says that as many as 2,600 volunteers are registered each year, with at least 1,200 coming to work during the balloon festival. The event was canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is expected to return to Windsor Beach on Jan. 20.
“A lot of volunteers work multiple shifts,” Kerber said. “Everyone is excited about the balloon festival’s return, and they’re more than ready for it. A lot of them say they’re excited to be there while the balloons are being launched. But over the past 10 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for local charities. That’s a big deal for them.”
All volunteers at the event will receive event t-shirts and wristbands for free admission throughout the four-day event.
Those interested in participating in the 2022 Lake Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair can learn more at https://havasuballoonfest.org, or call 928-505-2440.
