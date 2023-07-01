High hopes in store for new Havasu cannabis dispensary

Story Cannabis will officially open on Monday at its Industrial Boulevard location in Lake Havasu City.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

Keeping a low profile off of State Route 95 is Cannabis Story – a recreational cannabis dispensary heading to Lake Havasu City.

Opening on Monday, the dispensary is a branch of Story Companies LLC, which currently operates four other stores in Maryland, says Kayla Weed, the company’s senior marketing manager. Development for Havasu’s location began three months ago by company president Rami Sweis, COO Joe Sai and CEO Jason Vedadi, Weed says.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.