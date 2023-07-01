High hopes in store for new Havasu cannabis dispensary

Keeping a low profile off of State Route 95 is Cannabis Story – a recreational cannabis dispensary heading to Lake Havasu City.
Opening on Monday, the dispensary is a branch of Story Companies LLC, which currently operates four other stores in Maryland, says Kayla Weed, the company’s senior marketing manager. Development for Havasu’s location began three months ago by company president Rami Sweis, COO Joe Sai and CEO Jason Vedadi, Weed says.
Offerings for customers will include topicals, concentrates, pre-rolls, edibles, flower selections, ratio products, and other items. Products will range in price from $6 for pre-rolls to $380 for Puffco accessories, Weed continues.
“We believe that cannabis is more than just a plant – it’s a companion that’s there for every step of your story. We are committed to getting the story of cannabis done right with our commitment to quality, innovation, and the community,” Weed said. “With our meticulously curated selection of premium strains, cutting-edge cultivation techniques, and a strong focus on supporting the community, we are dedicated to providing unparalleled cannabis experience that will exceed Havasu’s expectations.”
During Monday’s store opening, Weed says the first 100 customers will receive exclusive doorbusters and promotions on selected products. In-store deals offered by Cannabis Story will be available throughout the week, Weed continues.
Cannabis Story’s official grand opening party is scheduled for Sat., July 15, which will offer more promotions, live music, giveaways, and appearances by the store’s brand partners. The event will last from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Weed says.
“We hope to create a positive and supportive impact where we are seen as a beneficial and valuable addition to Havasu’s medical and recreational cannabis community,” Weed said. “We are so excited to be part of the community and cannot wait to start our story with Havasu.”
Monday’s opening will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1691 Industrial Blvd. Regular store hours will operate Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
