The fall prep sports season is starting to take shape, although there are still a lot of moving parts and unanswered questions.
Tentative schedules have been released for the boys and girls golf, cross county and swimming and diving but the Arizona Interscholastic Association is still working on the football and volleyball seasons.
“Every single schedule is still subject to change but we have good ideas, especially with cross country and girls golf,” said Lake Havasu High School Athletic Director Dustin Zampogna. “We are getting more solidified. We are further along than we were last week but adjustments can still be made.”
The girls golf team will be the first to open competition with its first meet scheduled for Monday at Tuscany Falls. Zampogna said he has reached out to the host school and confirmed that they are ready to host the meet. He said there may still be a few adjustments made to the schedule, but based on who, when and where they are scheduled to play changes should be minimal.
Meanwhile the boys golf team’s schedule is still subject to some significant changes. Specifically, the schedule lists a meet at Mesa del Sol Golf Course on Sept. 10 against three schools from Yuma County, but the schools in Yuma have decided that they will only be competing amongst themselves this fall and therefore will not be traveling or hosting schools from outside the county. Zampogna said they are still hoping to add a couple more competitions to the boys schedule as well.
The cross country team’s schedule also appears to be fairly set.
“We might have a little hiccup with the first meet and getting enough practices in in time. So we may reschedule that one,” Zampogna said. “Other than that cross country looks pretty good in terms of when, where and what the races are going to be.”
Meanwhile the swimming and diving team is scheduled to start competing on Sept. 17, but that will depend upon if or when Governor Doug Ducey lifts the executive order that closes pools. Zampogna said the Knights swimming and diving team started practice on Monday, but are only doing “dry workouts” until they are allowed back in the pool.
The football and volleyball schedules, meanwhile, remain a mystery but Zampogna is hopeful that they will be released soon. He said the online schedules at azpreps365.com are locked for both sports, which he said indicates that the AIA is actively working on them.
“We are just waiting for it to come out, and I check probably five times a day,” Zampogna said.
Changing guidelines
Earlier this month the AIA released a list of recommended guidelines for a return to sports, which included both general practices and procedures for all sports, as well as sport specific guidelines for practices and competitions. Those guidelines have been removed from the AIA website, however, and replaced with a note the guidelines are currently being reviewed and will likely be updated.
Zampogna said he expects to see those guidelines released sometime after the AIA meets with the Sports Medicine Advisory Council on Thursday.
“We are waiting to see what those new and updated guidelines are going to be,” Zampogna said. “Hopefully the guidelines don’t change too much because we have a dialed in plan on how we hope to have sports continue, but just like with anything else during these times we have to be able to adjust and adapt. That is what we will continue to do.”
Girls golf ready to go
The Knights have 12 girls on the golf team this year, including a strong group of returning upperclassmen along with a group of freshmen that first-year head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said could push for a spot in the varsity lineup.
The covid pandemic has thrown a wrench in normal operations, but Wojcicki said the team is getting used to wearing masks and social distancing on the course. The biggest issue is that the team is currently in its second week of practice and with the first competition scheduled for Monday, the girls won’t have a lot of time to prepare for competition.
“I think it’s really quick to get going, but with the late start and trying to get everything in we have to kind of do what we’ve got to do this year, but the team looks pretty good.” Wojcicki said. “We are just working on some skills now, making sure they are good at all different parts of the game and kind of just going from there.”
Although it’s a quick turnaround from the start of practice to the start of competition, Wojcicki said the shortened schedule has also made each competition that much more important.
“Hopefully they have been playing a little bit in the offseason,” he said. “We have a few who have been out and worked with their own swing coaches during the offseason. The tough thing is you want to keep those expectations high. We only have 10 matches and five of those are going to count towards state. So there isn’t a whole lot of throwaway matches.”
