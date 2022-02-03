These Knights are hanging up their armor to move onto a higher level.
After school was out on Thursday two Lake Havasu High School Seniors gathered in the Performance Arts Center for the major step of signing their commitments to play their retrospective sports at the college level.
Cody Pellaton
Cody Pellaton is a senior football player who signed with University of Jamestown in North Dakota as a wide receiver.
In his senior season with the Knights Pellaton had 407 receiving yards with an average of 14.5 yards per game. Along with football Peallaton also ran track.
Pellaton says the process to get to signing day was a long and crazy one but he is excited to get the chance to play in the competitive world of college sports.
“I was really excited to get the opportunities I had and out of the eight to 10 schools that were recruiting me (Jamestown) really stood out because of the head coach and all the players I know going there,” Pellaton said.
When asked what advice he would give a student athlete just starting their journey, Pellaton says don’t pass on an opportunity just because it’s not what you imagined.
“Dream big but if the big opportunities don’t come don’t be afraid to go small because no matter you are still in the small percentage of people who are doing something post high school,” Pellaton said.
Nick Sinclair
Nick Sinclair signed with the Iowa school Loras College as a pitcher.
Sinclair, who has been stepping up to the mound since he was five, says that he felt an immediate connection to the college when he visited.
“We went to this school and it just made me feel at home instantly,” Sinclair said. “I felt a connection with all the coaches and players. I knew once I toured it that this was a place I wanted to spend four years at.”
Sinclair says that the secret to success for high school athletes is to put in the effort.
“As long as you give it your best and show that you are putting in effort, coaches will recognize you and that is a big part of it,” Sinclair said.
