lhusd bus fleet

The Lake Havasu Unified School District owns a fleet of 19 buses that each house 100-gallon fuel tanks.

 Joey Postiglione/Today's News-Herald

No parents, the bus isn’t running late—it’s just not coming.

At the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Rebecca Stone announced that due to a shortage of drivers, Lake Havasu High School’s three normal bus routes won’t be operating when classes return on Aug. 8.

