No parents, the bus isn’t running late—it’s just not coming.
At the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Rebecca Stone announced that due to a shortage of drivers, Lake Havasu High School’s three normal bus routes won’t be operating when classes return on Aug. 8.
However, Stone says bus routes for special needs students and athletics will still operate as normal.
According to Stone the stop of services is expected to affect 75 students, 25 per bus. LHHS has three general education bus routes which transport eligible students who live further than 1.5 miles away from the high school campus.
Currently the district employs 16 bus drivers, Stone says, and currently has vacancies for 10 more. To become a bus driver for the district, applicants must have their Class B commercial driver’s license with P and S endorsements, fingerprints card and be CPR/first aid certified.
Stone says the pay for drivers’ ranges from $15.50 to $18 an hour plus benefits that are “paid 100% by the district.”
“We are also offering a $1,000 recruitment stipend and will provide training to help serious applicants meet the qualifications,” Stone said.
When asked if the district has a plan for what to do if it can’t find bus drivers, Stone said they plan to continue recruiting efforts to fill vacancies. According to the district’s hiring website, nine of the job postings for drivers have been up since 2021.
