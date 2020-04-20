The coronavirus pandemic brought a swift end to high schoolers’ traditional classroom time and end-of-year activities. But in the case of a vocational culinary arts program in Lake Havasu City, instruction hasn’t stopped and students still won higher learning scholarships.
WAVE instructor Karla Desper said high school seniors Andrea Alvarez and Marcus Perez each won scholarships. As a result of his performance at the preliminary Arizona Careers through Culinary Arts Program competition at the state level, Perez was awarded a $33,535 scholarship to the Institute of Culinary Education’s Los Angeles campus. In the same Arizona contest, Alvarez won a Dairy Council scholarship valued at $3,000.
“Due to the covid-19 outbreak, we had to cancel our Cooking for Scholarships final competition on March 28,” Desper said. With a little retooling, officials devised a plan that would recognize outstanding senior students in the contest. They began with using students’ scores earned in the preliminary round that was in Phoenix on Feb. 8.
“They went with those scores, but the judges made their final decisions after interviewing the students over the phone. They asked the kids about their passion for the culinary profession, what school they aspired to attend – things like that,” Desper said.
A virtual classroom
Continuing to teach her 80 culinary arts students remotely is a challenge these days, Desper said. But it’s not impossible.
“We meet online. We have a Zoom meeting once a week and I have them watch videos,” she said.
The teens also spend time working in their home kitchens on assignments. Last week, Desper taught her students how to make yeast breads.
“They made their breads at home and sent me pictures of the dough, a picture of it after it had risen and a picture of the baked bread. Out of 80 kids, I only had 10 stragglers. But they’ll get it done,” Desper said confidently.
Although the 2019-2020 school year will have anything but a conventional finish, senior students are expected to receive their credentials from the vocational coursework.
“They’ll get their Serve Safe certificates and another one for customer service from the National Restaurant Association. I also have two students – Adyn Payne-Wite and Andrea Alvarez – who will get baking and pastry certificates. They earned that from their dual enrollment classes at Mohave Community College,” Desper said.
