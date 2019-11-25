The Stars and Stripes have a little more comfortable quarters at the American Legion as they await their retirement ceremony.
Joshua Stellerine, a junior at Lake Havasu High School, unveiled a brand new flag retirement drop box and handed over the keys to American Legion Commander Larry Gupton at a short ceremony on Monday. The drop box was made as Stellerine’s Eagle Scout project.
“It is for anyone in the community that wants to retire a flag that they have,” Stellerine said. “Pretty much any time of the day they can just walk up, pull down the door, insert their flag, and later on the American Legion will be able to unlock the box and get all the flags and they will retire them.”
The American Legion has long collected and retired old American flags, but Gupton said that now they have, “the finest drop box in the county.”
About a year and a half ago Stellerine had recently become a Life Scout. So he said he was already starting to think about an idea for an Eagle Scout project when he went to the American Legion with his dad, Nate Stellerine, to drop off some old American flags.
Their first trip to drop of the flags was unsuccessful because the building was closed. When they came back the next day, Joshua said Stellerine said they were directed to place the flag in a cardboard collection box that was sitting on the floor.
So Stellerine came up with a plan to create a more permanent box complete with an American flag, the names of all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the Boy Scout logo. Furthermore, the box would be placed outside so people can drop off their flags any time.
Stellerine said he had to do some fundraising to buy the metal box, and he was able to get paint and other supplies and expertise for the project donated. In all, he said about six or seven local businesses contributed to the project. All the work was done by Stellerine and fellow Boy Scouts, however.
Through the project, Stellerine said he learned how to build a concrete foundation, how to use stencils and how to air brush letters.
He also learned something about Lake Havasu City.
“I learned that local businesses are really nice about donating to local causes,” he said.
