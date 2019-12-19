Just after noon on Thursday, a vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported outside of Lake Havasu High School involving one car and one student.
According to police, the 16-year-old male was crossing the street, walking from the school’s property across Palo Verde Boulevard S. Police said the juvenile was weaving in and out of stopped cars in the westbound lane, and stepped out into moving traffic in the eastbound lane.
A male motorist was traveling in the eastbound lane, going “at most 10 to 15 miles per hour,” police estimate, based on witness reports. Police say that the motorist had no time to react.
The student was struck in the hip and suffered abrasions on the leg. He was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Police were unaware at the time if he has suffered any broken bones or other injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.