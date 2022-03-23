On Wednesday afternoon parents of Lake Havasu High School students received a text from the school district reporting an incident that occurred in the classroom that day.
According to the message, a male student claimed to have a gun in his backpack. The student was separated from the classroom and brought to the office by the school resource officer. A search of the student and his bag found there was no gun.
District officials confirmed the incident occurred and that school administrators and school counselors would be reaching to the student and his parents to see why this event occurred.
Lake Havasu City police officer Tyler Tribolet confirmed LHCPD got involved after the student had been searched and says the student will be charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
