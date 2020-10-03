Two Lake Havasu High School students were charged last month on charges of trespassing and criminal damage to property after they allegedly entered a closed McCulloch Boulevard hotel and damaged items at the business.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the location after receiving reports that a rear entrance at the business had been left open, and a white vehicle was seen parked in front of it. The parking lot was closed to the public, according to police, with chains cordoning off each entrance.
When officers arrived at the scene, two men – later identified as Casey K. Gates, and Nicholas M. Smith, both 18 – were allegedly seen on the hotel’s rooftop. Police Gates and Smith raced down the stairs on the west side of the building when officers arrived, and attempted to leave in their vehicle with a third suspect, who has not been identified. According to the report, one of the suspects ran alongside the vehicle in order to lift a chain that blocked their exit from the parking lot.
The vehicle was stopped at the scene, and all three were detained. According to statements allegedly made by Gates, Smith and their unnamed companion, the hotel has been “abandoned” since earlier this year. Gates allegedly said the hotel’s doors were unsecured due to the actions of previous trespassers, and he and his friends went there to explore. Gates allegedly said he and Smith knocked a few items over, causing minor damage within the hotel.
Smith allegedly said much of the building’s interior had been damaged by previous trespassers at the business. According to the police report, exterior windows at the location had been shattered, fire extinguishers had been removed and other damage had been inflicted on the property. According to statements made by Gates, Smith and their companion, Gates and Smith allegedly damaged a television and microwave oven while at the location.
Gates and Smith were charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing and destruction of property, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail to be held for court.
