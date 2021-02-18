Lake Havasu High School students can continue to earn up to a year’s worth of college credits at no cost to them thanks to a partnership between Lake Havasu Unified School District and Mohave County Community College.
On Tuesday, the district’s Governing Board approved five spring semester courses that can count toward both high school and college degrees. According to the agreement, Lake Havasu High School instructors will teach the courses using MCC curricula and textbooks.
According to MCC spokesman James Jarman, the college currently has 157 Lake Havasu City students 17 and under taking dual enrollment courses. Because of the graduation schedule, he said it’s not uncommon to see high school students earn a college associate’s degree before they get their high school diploma.
Governing Board President John Masden voiced his support for the program during a meeting Tuesday night. He said the county has struggled to produce college graduates, but the dual enrollment program can boost the number of college-bound students in Mohave County.
“This is going to allow them (students) to come out the other side with even more of an advantage in their personal lives,” Masden said.
The latest U.S. Census data from 2015 to 2019 show 12.9% of Mohave County residents aged 25 or older have a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Nationwide Census data show that by 2019, 36% of the overall U.S. population aged 25 or older had a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
The partnership with MCC is ultimately intended to save students time and money on college educations.
“This could be tens of thousands of dollars of savings for both parents and students, and it will help students get finished (with college) earlier and get them out in the workforce earlier,” Governing Board Vice President Eric Aurand said.
Also approved Tuesday:
- More than $55,000 in gifts and donations to the school district, including: A Milo Interactive Training System from the Lake Havasu City Police Department valued at $50,000; and more than $5,000 in donations from the Lake Havasu High School Booster Club for various student athletic programs.
- A $60,000 deal with CompHealth Medical Staffing for occupational therapy services for the remainder of the school year.
- A three-year, $165,000 licensing agreement to renew Microsoft Desktop Operating Systems and Microsoft subscriptions for district staff and students. Spending is not to exceed $55,000 each year.
