During a time of uncertainty and despair, any bit of positivity is welcomed.
Lake Havasu High School has found a way to honor its graduating class of seniors who won’t be able to walk across the stage on the day of their commencement because of the coronavirus outbreak.
In what has become a nationwide movement fueled by social media, the school decided to turn on the lights at Lee Barnes Stadium at exactly 8:20 p.m., which is 20:20 military time, every school night for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. This will continue through May 21, the night the graduation ceremony was to be held.
A small contingency gathered in the dirt parking lot south of the field while the field was lit Thursday night.
“We saw the idea on social media shared on social media as well as in some other news publications,” said Lake Havasu Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Brady Krueger. “We’ve been looking for ways to honor and recognize our seniors.”
Elsewhere, some professional and major college stadiums have utilized blue lights to honor the healthcare and other essential workers on the front line fighting every day against the virus.
