Most Lake Havasu City residents know not to leave pets or small children inside their vehicles without air conditioning during the region’s blistering summer months. But U.S. postal workers have until now been left to their own devices.
Havasu is the hottest municipality in the country, with extreme summer temperatures that average in excess of 110 degrees daily through the months of July and August. And Havasu’s post office delivery drivers are required to deliver hundreds - or sometimes thousands - of packages per day without the benefit of air conditioned vehicles.
According to a 2016 study by the Stanford University School of Medicine, the temperature inside a parked car can increase by an average 40 degrees in direct sunlight. In 95-degree heat, those temperatures can exceed 140 degrees if left without air conditioning for more than an hour. That heat can have deadly consequences - and Lake Havasu City Postmaster Debbie Tinnell says that her delivery drivers aren’t immune.
“Every year, it gets worse for our drivers,” Tinnell said. “This year, we’ve had a few drivers who have had heat sickness, and we’ve had to go rescue them.”
According to Tinnell, none of the post office’s fleet of delivery vehicles are air conditioned, and their interiors have been known to reach temperatures of 150 degrees. She says that a recent increase in demand, particularly last week’s Amazon “Prime Day,” has led to higher workloads for her drivers this month in conditions that are already dangerous.
“They’ll call in if they just can’t finish their route,” Tinnell said on Wednesday. “We tell them to find shade and drink water. But if they call for help, we’ll go out and bring them in. It’s mostly brand-new drivers, who aren’t acclimated to the heat, who are at risk.”
Tinnell says that her delivery drivers operate on 45 routes through Havasu, with 600-1,000 deliveries per day. During “Prime Day,” the post office saw an average of 10,000 packages per day, Tinnell said.
“The job is brutal,” Tinnell said. “A lot of customers leave cold drinks and snacks, cold towels and washcloths for the drivers. And our employees know that we care about safety first … The heat’s hard, and you get worn out. A lot of the public thinks this is an easy job, but we get a lot of turnover in the summer. And over the years, our routes are still growing.”
The U.S. Postal Service is now in the process of acquiring a new air-conditioned vehicle fleet nationwide, to be deployed as early as 2024. And although the agency may not have decided how that fleet will be rolled out, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema hopes to bring Arizona to the front of the line.
According to Sinema, only 583 of the state’s 3,625 postal service vehicles are air conditioned. Sinema says that more than 900 postal employees nationwide have suffered serious injury or death due to heat from 2012 to 2018, and Arizona delivery drivers are at high risk for heat-related illness.
“Less than 20% of USPS vehicles in Arizona have air conditioning,” Sinema said this week. “These high temperatures, and the inability to avoid the heat during a shift, creates a dangerous environment for the men and women who deliver our mail each day.”
In Havasu, Tinnell appeared optimistic for the news.
“I have hope,” she said. “But I’ve been here for 38 years. It’s probably not going to happen before I retire.”
