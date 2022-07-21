Deliveries

A Lake Havasu City Post Office driver delivers packages in 2016, in the city’s Downtown district.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Most Lake Havasu City residents know not to leave pets or small children inside their vehicles without air conditioning during the region’s blistering summer months. But U.S. postal workers have until now been left to their own devices.

Havasu is the hottest municipality in the country, with extreme summer temperatures that average in excess of 110 degrees daily through the months of July and August. And Havasu’s post office delivery drivers are required to deliver hundreds - or sometimes thousands - of packages per day without the benefit of air conditioned vehicles.

Joe Joseph

USPS thought they couldn't hate anything more than Amazon Prime Day!

Then, Amazon expanded it to day(S)

