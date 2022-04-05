Lake Havasu City residents saw temperatures above 90 degrees this week, and the weather is only going to get hotter. Today, high winds, could prove dangerous for Havasu’s surrounding wildlands.
Gusts are expected to approach 31 mph through Lake Havasu City on Wednesday. Predicted high winds have already prompted both a lake wind advisory and red flag warning from the National Weather Service.
Dry, windy conditions are expected to be dangerous for area boaters, as well as Havasu brushlands. According to the National Weather Service, such conditions may present a greater risk of fire that could result in extreme burning conditions — while simultaneously creating choppy waters on Lake Havasu this week that are expected to pose a danger to the area’s many recreational boaters.
On Thursday, winds are expected to slow to as much as 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph, and a high temperature of 95 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.