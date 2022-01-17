There’s a chance of high winds this weekend but as always, the Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair has planned for a number of circumstances.
According to the National Weather Service Las Vegas Office on Friday night and Saturday morning there is a possibility of wind gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph. Meteorologist Matt Woods said that it’s likely a northern storm system will bring high winds, but no rain is expected, and the temperature should be in the high 60s.
If high winds do come to Lake Havasu City on Friday and Saturday while the Balloon Festival is lifting off, the festival has a plan, said volunteer chairman Rick Kerber.
“What we do is we have six possible flight times,” Kerber explained. “Just before the flight time we have a pilots meeting, where one person monitoring the wind decides if it is safe to go ahead.
Kerber said that for balloons to lift off the wind must be blowing at nine mph or lower.
According to the Balloon Festival schedule, the mass ascension of balloons is scheduled to happen at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“On average, balloons go up three out of the six schedule times,” Kerber said. “On a bad year it might be just one of the times and on good years it could be as many as five of the six times.”
Even if this turns out to be one of the bad years, Kerber said that the festival has other events like the ring of fire if the wind keeps baskets and pilots grounded.
The Balloon Festival is scheduled to start this Thursday at noon and run to Sunday at 3 p.m. The event is still looking for about 100 volunteers to help be a part of balloon crews.
