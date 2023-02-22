Lake Havasu City was buffeted Wednesday morning with gusts approaching 35 miles per hour, and high winds are expected throughout the remainder of this week. According to at least one local contractor, the situation may pose a threat to Havasu residents.

Matthew Mansell, of Havasu-based Mansell Welding, was called Wednesday morning to a multi-family structure at 2075 Injo Drive after receiving a call to dismantle a metal canopy that had collapsed due to high area winds. The canopy, which was intended to protect vehicles from sun and inclement weather, landed on at least one vehicle at the scene, directly over a walkway in front of multiple residences.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.