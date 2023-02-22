Lake Havasu City was buffeted Wednesday morning with gusts approaching 35 miles per hour, and high winds are expected throughout the remainder of this week. According to at least one local contractor, the situation may pose a threat to Havasu residents.
Matthew Mansell, of Havasu-based Mansell Welding, was called Wednesday morning to a multi-family structure at 2075 Injo Drive after receiving a call to dismantle a metal canopy that had collapsed due to high area winds. The canopy, which was intended to protect vehicles from sun and inclement weather, landed on at least one vehicle at the scene, directly over a walkway in front of multiple residences.
“I can tell you that it wasn’t one of MY canopies,” Mansell said Wednesday afternoon. “Every year, I’m called to pick at least two or three of these up off the ground. For whatever reason, the city is allowing companies to use sheet metal while building these canopies … they have very little structural integrity. I don’t know why anyone would be allowed to build these in this town, with the wind threats that we have.”
According to Mansell, vulnerable canopies in his experience have been made from 14-gauge steel - Which is approximately as thick as cardboard.
“We’ve repaired numerous canopies because companies didn’t want to put up new ones,” Mansell said. “They’re not safe. This is the second one we’ve taken down this year … and the last one took place last week, when it wasn’t even windy. With the microbursts and windstorms like we had today … one of these days, they’ll kill someone.”
With more winds on the way throughout this week, resident Randy Lightfoot appeared nonplussed by the threat of additional damage.
“It’s never happened at this complex before,” Lightfoot said, referring to the multi-family structure where the incident took place. “I’m not worried. It’s an old building. They last renovated this complex eight years ago.”
Lightfoot said he intends to take no precautions in light of National Weather Service strong wind advisories this week.
“It comes with the territory of living in Arizona,” Lightfoot said.
According to the National Weather Service, gusts higher than 25 mph are expected until Friday evening, with a 40% chance of showers on Thursday. Clear skies are expected to return through Friday, with a 60% chance of showers in the Havasu area expected through Saturday.
