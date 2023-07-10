The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to approve a final draft of next year’s budget. And although property taxes are expected to increase this year, it won’t be enough to break the bank for most county residents.
County finance officials entered this budget session reporting a $4 million deficit due to rising fuel prices and nationwide inflation throughout the past fiscal year. The county has balanced this year’s budget by postponing a planned $5 million new morgue facility, and county residents will see a marginal increase in property taxes if the final budget is approved next week by the county’s governing board.
For some, taxes this year will increase by the cost of a fast food order.
According to county records, residents will owe $307.25 in primary and secondary property taxes combined, per $100,000 of their properties’ assessed value, for an increase of $7.95 over last year’s property taxes.
Primary property taxes will see the largest increase under the proposed final draft of this year’s budget, increasing from last year’s tax of $170.27 per $100,000 of their property’s value to $175.47.
Taxes for the Mohave County Library District will increase by 3.03% - Or 75 cents over last year’s tax. The county’s Flood Control District tax will increase by 4.17%, or $2 per $100,000 of assessed property values. Property taxes for the Mohave County Television Improvement District will remain at $56.30 per $100,000 of assessed property values under this year’s budget, with no increase over last year.
Primary property taxes are expected to produce a levy of about $42.6 million toward the county’s general fund by next summer: About $2.26 million more than the 2022-23 fiscal year.
New initiatives listed, no general fund money allocated toward capital projects
This year’s budget will call for $3.3 million in new initiatives and $1.96 million in capital requests, to be paid from the county’s proposed $138 million general fund balance.
Those new initiatives will include $1.5 million in salary increases for Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and detention officers, $250,000 toward the expansion of salary schedule ranges for the county’s general administration, $527,000 in salary increases and pay adjustments for juvenile detention officers and $246,000 toward the Mohave County Economic Development Department’s Commerce Fund.
Capital projects will include the purchase of a high-speed ballot counter and ePollbook replacements for the Mohave County Elections Department, at a cost of $558,588. The Mohave County Public Works Department would receive $1.37 million in funding to replace motorized graders for county roadwork, and $400,000 toward improving water operations on I-40.
Although county finance officials have said that the $5 million new morgue facility will be postponed, about $31 million in other capital projects are also included in this year’s budget. According to the budget’s final draft, that funding will be sourced entirely from sources outside of the county’s general fund.
Those projects include the county’s $4 million new animal shelter, $4.7 million toward the county’s “Reach Out” jail re-entry program, $4.7 million toward the construction of new substations for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, $7.8 million toward the second phase of the Mohave County Courthouse remodeling in Kingman, and $9.8 million toward the county’s new legal center in Kingman.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to review and possibly approve the final draft of the county's FY 2023-24 budget at the board's next meeting Monday in Kingman.
