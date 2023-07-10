Mohave County administration building

The Mohave County Administration Building

 Special to Today’s News-Herald

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to approve a final draft of next year’s budget. And although property taxes are expected to increase this year, it won’t be enough to break the bank for most county residents.

County finance officials entered this budget session reporting a $4 million deficit due to rising fuel prices and nationwide inflation throughout the past fiscal year. The county has balanced this year’s budget by postponing a planned $5 million new morgue facility, and county residents will see a marginal increase in property taxes if the final budget is approved next week by the county’s governing board.

