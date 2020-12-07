PARKER —Two of the men accused of shooting at vehicles on State Route 95 north of Parker will be tried in Nevada and prosecutors say they may seek the death penalty.
The suspects, Christopher McDonnell, Kayleigh Lewis, and Shawn McDonnell, were arrested on Thanksgiving Day by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers on State Route 72 south of Bouse after they rolled their vehicle. One of the suspects was shot by troopers after he allegedly pointed a gun at them.
La Paz County received a felony warrant for Lewis and Shawn McDonnell out of Clark County, and the decision was made to prosecute them there. Sheriff Bill Risen informed the County Board of Supervisors of these developments at a Dec. 7 meeting.
“It doesn’t mean we’re not prosecuting them,” he said. “It means we’re prosecuting them there.”
They are also suspects in a series of shootings in Henderson, Nev. One man, 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola, was killed and four others were injured.
Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres officially acknowledged for the first time Dec. 3 via a television address that the three were suspects in the shootings in Henderson.
The suspects are all residents of Tyler, Texas. Shawn McDonnell, 30, sustained serious but non-lethal gunshot wounds. Christopher McDonnell, 28, suffered injuries in the rollover accident. They remain hospitalized, with Christopher at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.
Lewis, 25, had a hearing scheduled for Dec. 7 in Parker Justice Court, but that was vacated.
According to La Paz County officials, Shawn and Christopher McDonnell will appear for a hearing in La Paz County Superior Court, where they can either waive extradition and be transferred to Las Vegas, or they can demand a Governor’s Warrant for extradition.
A Governor’s Warrant could take up to 90 days.
Las Vegas television station KLAS reported that Christopher McDonnell made his first appearance in Henderson Justice Court Dec. 1 by electronic means.
He is facing 20 counts, including murder, attempted murder, and battery with substantial bodily harm. KLAS also reported he has been on parole in Texas since August following a conviction for third degree assault against a family member.
Lewis was treated and released from La Paz Regional Hospital. She was booked into the La Paz County Jail on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment.
The Associated Press reported Dec. 1 that the McDonnells are brothers, and Lewis is married to Christopher McDonnell.
Michael Schwartzer, a chief deputy Clark County district attorney, said the trio could face the death penalty in Las Vegas stemming from the 11-hour two-state rampage, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. They could be charged with hate crimes and terrorism.
In a press release, the DPS said the suspects and their vehicle matched the descriptions of suspects and a vehicle used in several shooting incidents in Henderson, Nev. some hours before the incidents in La Paz County.
Most of the shootings took place at a convenience store in Henderson.
Television station KTNV said a police report indicated the suspects were involved in at least three other shooting incidents prior to the incident at the convenience store.
Henderson Police issued a statement saying the shootings appeared random and there was no apparent motive.
Mendiola, the man killed in the Henderson shootings, was a 2016 graduate of Legacy High School in North Las Vegas. Legacy’s football coach, John Isloa said he was a “big boy” with a big heart, according to the Las Vegas Sun.
Isola said Mendiola was destined to succeed in life because of his work ethic, jovial personality, and kind heart.
The hate crime charges could come because one of the suspects allegedly said, “Shoot the black guy!” and Mendiola was black.
The shootings in La Paz County started shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26 on State Route 95. They began around River Island Market and continued to the area of Osborne Wash.
In their press release, the DPS said a trooper was headed eastbound on SR 72 when he observed a vehicle that matched the description Nevada authorities had sent to the DPS regarding the suspects and vehicle involved in a homicide in Henderson.
As the trooper closed in on the vehicle, it went off the roadway and rolled. It came to rest on its rooftop with the suspects inside. A DPS sergeant arrived on the scene just after the rollover occurred. When the troopers ordered the suspects to exit the vehicle, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at them. They fired on and hit the suspect, later identified as Shawn McDonnell.
The DPS said troopers found several handguns at the scene and inside the vehicle.
