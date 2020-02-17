Among Lake Havasu City’s seasonal visitors, many outdoors enthusiasts arrive each year to explore the region’s scenic desert trails. For the first time in a decade, Pennsylvania resident Dennis Hohman was not among them.
Friends and fellow hikers gathered last month at SARA Park, where they honored Hohman with the unofficial dedication of a hill in his honor. Hohman was an avid explorer, and once led hikes on trails throughout the desert region. The hill was a favorite route of Hohman’s, following a steep climb and descent overlooking the surrounding landscape. In the twilight of his life, Hohman led dozens of hikers each year through the craggy reaches of SARA Park’s trails, imparting nothing less valuable than the experience in his passing.
Steve Eskenazi, 71, gathered with other members of the Crazy Horse Hiking Group to remember Hohman at the base of the hill, about a mile away from the SARA Park trailhead. Hohman, 76, died from cancer in December.
“He was a really great guy,” Eskenazi said. “He always gave of himself and never asked anything of others. He used to drive people to the trailheads. He always watched out for people, and made sure no one got lost … we care about the people who hike with us.”
Enduring flat tires on Havasu’s trails, and the occasional curious coyote, Hohman led hiking groups each Monday during the organization’s active season.
“For him to go out and lead hikes, rather than just being a participant … it takes a special type of person,” Eskenazi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.