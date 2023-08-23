During a special meeting Wednesday morning, the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve expansion plans for the Hilltop Community Church. 

Discussion of the proposal was tabled during the last commission meeting due to incorrect information and brought back to allow the project to be presented at the next city council meeting.

