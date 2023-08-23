During a special meeting Wednesday morning, the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve expansion plans for the Hilltop Community Church.
Discussion of the proposal was tabled during the last commission meeting due to incorrect information and brought back to allow the project to be presented at the next city council meeting.
Previously, a 30-foot tall sanctuary building was approved for the property and will eventually replace the existing building.
Today's approval includes the addition of four accessory buildings ranging in height from 16 feet to 25 feet.
Chris Gilbert with the city gave a presentation on the proposed project and explained some of the changes, including the addition of parking spaces and a better access area.
“This revised plan has a much better layout to it, there’s a lot more parking, the parking is sufficient to serve the estimated demands of each building combined,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert also said the only building needing an additional height allowance was the office building.
“The office building south of the sanctuary building is set at 16-feet above the approved grade, that’s one foot over the height limit for that district,” Gilbert said.
The other three buildings will be separate and range in height from 20 to 25 feet.
With the church being located in a residential area at 3180 North McCulloch Boulevard, a public meeting was held.
Commission Chair David Diaz asked the applicant, Rob Sampson with Selberg Associates, about the meeting.
Sampson said during the meeting, the company went over the height proposals with attendees.
“Two people showed up, one was a realtor representing a property owner, the other one was a property owner that lives across the street,” Sampson said. “They just wanted to know what we were proposing to build and what the impact would be, what the uses would be.”
Sampson said they did not receive any objections.
After reviewing the approval conditions, the council voted 7-0 to approve forwarding the proposal to the city council, who will discuss it on Sept. 12.
Design review will also be required for the project to ensure all codes are met.
