“Parker is no longer to be known as a paradise for hoboes, petty vandals and other undesirables. The days of the hungry ‘knight of the road,’ who in the past has pillaged and plundered the town as this own free will, are about to end so far as Parker is concerned,” reads an article printed in the Yuma Examiner 110 years ago.

In 1914, the town of Parker received the first county building in what was then Yuma County: a jail. The town rejoiced, for it had been calling on county officials to designate Parker with a jail. The jail was built by John King and John F. Collins and cost $1,500.

