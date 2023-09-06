“Parker is no longer to be known as a paradise for hoboes, petty vandals and other undesirables. The days of the hungry ‘knight of the road,’ who in the past has pillaged and plundered the town as this own free will, are about to end so far as Parker is concerned,” reads an article printed in the Yuma Examiner 110 years ago.
In 1914, the town of Parker received the first county building in what was then Yuma County: a jail. The town rejoiced, for it had been calling on county officials to designate Parker with a jail. The jail was built by John King and John F. Collins and cost $1,500.
“It contains one steel cell for the refractory prisoners and one cell room for the more docile ones,” reads a 1914 article from the Parker Post. “There are also office room, a place for records and a lavatory.”
Now, over a century later, the jailhouse still stands, if only barely. The disrepair is obvious for any onlooker, with the roof crumbling and doors and windows rusting. The inside is filled with the equipment of city workers, pool chemicals for the pool nearby and three feet of pigeon feces.
According to Steve Ziegler, Parker public works director, the building is in much need of attention, and he plans to do something about it. The town applied for and received the Heritage Fund – Historic Preservation Grant, awarding them $107,000 to put towards restoring the building. Additionally, the town will be putting in $100,000.
Ziegler said that they have plans to replace the roof, windows, door, patch the exterior and clean up the inside. Then, they hope to turn it into a museum for Parker residents and visitors. They have two years to complete this project under the guidelines of the grant.
This is not the first time Parker residents have attempted to restore the jailhouse. In 1975, a Save the Jail Committee was formed, and they were able to register the jail as a registered historical landmark.
The jail had been in use until 1947, when it was decommissioned and then used as a meeting place for different county organizations until 1960. After that, the building fell into disarray, until 1975 when the Save the Jail Committee attempted to restore the building and turn it into a museum.
The Committee received money through the America the Beautiful Fund – a grant that gives support to projects that have the intention of revitalizing the community. With this money, they began restoring the structure. They did some basic work to restore the structure, but nothing ever came of the project.
Another effort to restore the building was made in the early 2000’s when the town received the Heritage Fund.
“Before the State began disbursing the funds, the State Legislature swept all the Heritage Funds,” said Deanna Beaver, a local historian. “The funds were swept to balance the state budget. [The] town of Parker had been approved for their grant request, but it never materialized because of the state's actions.”
All these years later, the jail is now receiving some much-needed attention. According to Ziegler, if all goes well, it will finally be turned into the museum that the Save the Jail Committee advocated for.
“A museum brings home what is a fable in a book,” said Robert Fink, a former historic sites preservation officer at the State Parks Department, at a meeting with the Parker Junior Women’s Club to speak to those interested in restoring the jail in 1975. “The kids can rap their knuckles on wood and feel it instead of just reading it.”
