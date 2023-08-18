Mohave County should prepare for “historic, record-breaking” weather this weekend as Hurricane Hilary approaches the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Trevor Boucher of the National Weather Service says the forecast is unlikely to change, and it’s “unlikely to get better.”

Jennifer Ralls

Hope everyone prepares for the worst and hopesforthe best. Stay safe!

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

Be safe. Be prepared. Power outages possible.

