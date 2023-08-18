Mohave County should prepare for “historic, record-breaking” weather this weekend as Hurricane Hilary approaches the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Trevor Boucher of the National Weather Service says the forecast is unlikely to change, and it’s “unlikely to get better.”
The hurricane is expected to decrease to tropical storm status by the time it reaches Mohave County, but the impacts could be severe. Mohave County has a flash flood watch, and the area could get 50 to 100 percent of its annual rainfall in a 24-hour period, Boucher said. “If the rain is heavy enough, that could happen in a few hours,” he said.
The storm is expected to cause chaos throughout the Southwestern United States, with places like Death Valley and Morongo Basin in California subject to the most concern, Boucher said. Some limited highway closures may be in the cards, he said.
The storm will last through Sunday and Monday, with rain in Mohave County persisting through Tuesday, he said. By Wednesday and Thursday, the local weather pattern will be a “garden variety monsoon,” he said.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Friday afternoon through Monday evening.
Storm chances will increase in northwest Arizona and along the Colorado River Valley starting Friday. In Lake Havasu City, there is a 60% chance of rain starting Friday evening.
Jennifer Varian with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a realistic range of rainfall through the weekend is one to three inches for Lake Havasu City.
Sudden heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and small hail are a possibility, and flash flood risk will be greatest across northwest Arizona.
There is a moderate weather risk for Friday, Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday, and a major risk for Sunday, Boucher said.
Rain chances are likely to continue until next Friday, however, due to excess moisture in the atmosphere.
“We won’t be out of the woods when it comes to storm activity … moving into the middle of next week,” Boucher said.
Travel and other activities may be impacted by the storms.
“Recreation this weekend (anywhere) is highly discouraged,” Varian said. “Dangerous flooding is expected, especially in areas with slot canyons and normally dry washes.”
Some parks are already shutting down, with the Mojave National Preserve announcing Friday that the park will be closed until further notice due to the hurricane.
As the hurricane approaches land, the government of Mexico has updated the hurricane watch to a hurricane warning for the west coast of Baja California. Upon reaching land, rainfall amounts of three to six inches, or even up to 10 inches, are now predicted by the NOAA.
According to the NOAA, fluctuations in the hurricane’s strength are also possible, though it is likely to weaken starting today..
In preparation for possible flooding, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department has made sandbags available at fire stations 1-5.
In a press release, the city also made several recommendations for staying safe during storms.
If drivers get caught in heavy rain, they are advised to pull over and wait for the storm to pass. Drivers should also avoid crossing a flooded wash, even if the water does not look deep. If floodwaters rise around a car, occupants should get out and move to higher ground.
Additionally, outdoor furniture, trampolines, or other objects that could get swept up by strong winds should be secured.
According to the news release, “the Lake Havasu City’s Emergency Manager is closely monitoring the situation and working in collaboration with local resources, Mohave County Emergency Management, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a coordinated response. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of the community.”
The American Red Cross has also put out recommendations for storm preparation, including preparing emergency kits and securing outdoor items, and said more extreme weather events are possible.
“This year’s Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be above average with a chance of 14 to 21 named storms, according to @NOAA. The worsening climate crisis is causing more powerful and destructive storms every year, putting even more people at risk,” The American Red Cross said in a Tweet.
Multiple agencies have also stressed the need for residents to keep an eye on any alerts. Additional emergency preparedness information can be found at emergencypreparednessguide.pdf (lhcaz.gov).
Hope everyone prepares for the worst and hopesforthe best. Stay safe!
Be safe. Be prepared. Power outages possible.
