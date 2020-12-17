For almost 80 years, the U.S.S. Arizona has rested beneath the waves of coastal Hawaii, where it remained as a memorial to an American tragedy. Now, a piece of that history is coming - literally - to Lake Havasu City.
The U.S.S. Arizona was commissioned in 1916, and named in recognition of Arizona’s recent admission into the United States. The battleship launched from the U.S. Navy’s Brooklyn Naval Yard in 1915, and saw deployment to Turkey in 1919. It was transferred to the U.S. Pacific Fleet in California, before the fleet was ultimately transferred to Pearl Harbor in 1940.
According to Lake Havasu City Marine Corps League Commandant Bud Watts, the U.S. Navy launched a program last year through which pieces of the battleship would be removed from the Pacific Ocean and shipped to paramilitary organizations throughout the U.S. Havasu’s Marine Corps League detachment has worked with navy officials for the past year to obtain a piece of that history for Havasu. Watts says a four-by-six-foot piece of the ship’s bulkhead is expected to arrive this week.
“The crated package is about 520 pounds,” Watts said. “The Marine Corps League will have to deliver it to the city maintenance yard until we can figure out how to display it.”
According to Watts, navy officials feared the remains of the Arizona, sunk along with its crew of 1,722 officers and sailors, had become unstable through decades beneath the ocean. Without communities and organizations willing to receive pieces of the famous ship, such artifacts could otherwise disappear forever.
“We’ve coordinated this with the mayor, but we’ll have to physically see it before we can make a final decision about where to display it,” Watts said. “We’re very excited. Making this happen has been a year-long process. We’re looking forward to having this piece of the U.S.S. Arizona in Lake Havasu City.”
To Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, the relic serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans.
“We are honored to have been selected as a home for a piece of the U.S.S. Arizona,” Sheehy said Thursday. “I have worked with the Marine Corps League since the early stages of planning, and I am proud of their work in service to our community.”
The shipment was expected to arrive Thursday afternoon, according to Watts, who said the shipment’s total cost was expected to be more than $3,500.
