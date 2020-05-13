When the Lake Havasu Museum of History opens to visitors on June 2, the welcoming committee will be one person short.
Executive Director June Waters Goff officially resigned from her post April 15. She is moving to be near family in California after the sudden and unexpected death of her husband, John, on March 11.
Waters Goff has continued to monitor museum business while it was closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but her contributions end Thursday.
“My actual end date is tomorrow, when I will no longer be handling any of the director tasks,” she said in an email on Wednesday.
Waters Goff became the museum’s executive director in early December of last year. She said the governing board is in the process of drawing up a job description for her replacement and will launch its search in the coming weeks.
Jenny Anderson, a long-time volunteer at the museum, said Waters Goff’s departure is a loss for the local institution.
“We are truly going to miss June. She has been a wonderful director and really was an asset throughout our winter season,” she said.
Anderson said that in addition to the executive director search, the museum board is drawing up new protocols for when the facility reopens in early June. To keep visitors and staff safe from exposure during the coronavirus threat, measures will be in place to encourage social distancing and everyone will be required to wear a mask.
“Most of our volunteer staff falls within the (covid-19) ‘high-risk’ group, so we need to protect them, as well as the general public. Visitors can purchase a mask at our cost,” Anderson said. “We suggest small groups call first to make sure we are not too full. Our exhibit spaces are relatively small and we may need to space out visiting times.”
The museum is at 320 London Bridge Road.
