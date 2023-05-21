Step foot into the life of Ruth Kahn Darling and learn about her existence as a first-generation American woman this Saturday.

Lake Havasu High School freshman Jamisen Darling, 15, will present an exhibit on her great-grandmother that she assembled as part of the Young Curators of Havasu. Jamisen was accepted for the second term of the program this spring, which is spearheaded by Lake Havasu Museum of History.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Previously residing in California, Delaware and Montana, La'Erica Conner-Sims spends her time in Lake Havasu City reporting on local news and the veteran community. As a 2013 graduate of Delaware State University, she received her bachelor's in convergence journalism with a minor in philosophy. Stay up-to-date by following her on Twitter at @LaEricaTNHerald.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.