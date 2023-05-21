Step foot into the life of Ruth Kahn Darling and learn about her existence as a first-generation American woman this Saturday.
Lake Havasu High School freshman Jamisen Darling, 15, will present an exhibit on her great-grandmother that she assembled as part of the Young Curators of Havasu. Jamisen was accepted for the second term of the program this spring, which is spearheaded by Lake Havasu Museum of History.
As described by outgoing executive director Jillian Usher, the program is a 6-week completely immersive, place-based learning dual model that allows students to gain workforce development. The program combines 2-hour in-person training days with online modules that are completed by participants during the week.
At the completion of their 6-week sessions, students acquire first-hand knowledgeable skills, such as marketing, curating exhibits and working with artifacts, Usher adds.
“It’s a really cool program, we’re really proud of it,” Usher said. “It is something that we are continuing to grow and create to finalize curriculum, and the hope is actually that once we’ve created a full curriculum packet that we’re able to share it with other rural creative institutions.”
For Jamisen, whose exhibit is affectionately named “My Bubbie,” Young Curators has allowed her to take a deep dive into the personal life of her great-grandmother.
Following the death of her great-grandmother when Jamisen was seven years old eventually led her to reconnecting with her cultural heritage years later. A book that was often shared amongst Jamisen and her siblings came back into play when she took on the Young Curators position.
The book, which discusses the importance of Jewish holidays, was gifted to Jamisen’s parents during their wedding in the early 1990s. Inside of the front cover are remnants of her great-grandmother’s handwriting in a note to the newlyweds.
Along with the treasured book are other textiles and artifacts that showcase the life Jamisen’s great-grandmother led before her passing.
“She was a Jewish woman that was way ahead of her time,” Jamisen said. “Everyone talked about how inspiring and independent she was and how she didn’t lose her spark of life until she died. She was just overall like a really cool person.”
The results achieved by Jamisen throughout her time in the program include learning new techniques for observing artifacts and curating her own exhibit. Her upcoming exhibit has also gained the attention of her family members, both far and near.
Visits to her weekend exhibit will include her parents along with her grandfather, who is the son of Jamisen’s great-grandmother.
Looking past the Young Curators, Jamisen’s future plans include becoming a documentary filmmaker focusing on historical elements.
“Jami’s just been a really great young curator. She has this natural way of just getting so excited and deep diving, and that’s really important in museums,” Usher said. “I love that she’s been able to take the opportunity to talk about her great-grandma and her family heritage and really put it on display because it’s really interesting.”
At the conclusion of the program, Usher says a summer camp will ensue in the coming weeks for students aged 13 to 16 years old. An online application will be made available starting on June 1 with the camp lasting from June 19-22, she says.
