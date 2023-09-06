Residents can delve into Lake Havasu City’s beginnings with help from local volunteers.
In August the Lake Havasu Museum of History debuted its latest exhibit entitled, “How Old Really Is Lake Havasu City?” The exhibit highlights the city’s humble start to its transformation over the years.
Collections digitizer Michael Auria says the temporary exhibit was created by himself and volunteers Jay Coombs, Cindy Gustafson and museum docent Dennis Miller. Located in the museum’s center, the exhibit gives a history of how Havasu came to be, and examines several key dates in Havasu’s formation.
These “milestone years” showcase important information relating to the city and how it developed into the current bustling town.
“This exhibit explains to people that Lake Havasu City and the bridge did not magically appear on the map one year,” Auria explained. “People will learn that there are a few important years where a major milestone of the development of Lake Havasu City occurred, all by the hands of the city’s founder; Robert P. McCulloch Sr. and his teams.”
Visitors to the museum can read detailed information about each developmental year. Corresponding photographs also accompany each section of the exhibit, Auria adds. Additional information includes newspaper excerpts and advertisements used to allure prospective residents to the area.
A second exhibit running concurrently to the group-led display was also curated by Miller. In his exhibit, visitors can learn more about the cowboy painters of the Old West, Frederic Remington and Charles Russell.
Images found in Miller’s display showcase the artists’ paintings and their theme of depicting Indigenous peoples and cowboys. The paintings stem from the 19th century and include a diverse selection of artwork.
One incentive to draw in visitors, Miller says, is the addition of a drawing for a print from either artist. Those interested in a particular painting can fill out a contact card and select their choice of artwork.
Winners for the prints will be chosen at the end of the exhibit, which Auria says is in February 2024.
“If your name gets drawn, you win one of the prints. We send it to you (at) no charge,” Miller added. “That’s kind of a giveaway to interest people.”
The Lake Havasu Museum of History is located at 320 London Bridge Rd. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is by donation only.
For more information on the “How Old Really Is Lake Havasu City?” exhibit, visit www.havasumuseum.com.
