A Lake Havasu man has been sentenced to one year in jail and three years of probation in a felony hit and run case that took place in November.
Anthony Estrada, 45, was charged by Mohave County prosecutors in November, after allegedly confessing to an incident in which he struck a pedestrian – leaving her with serious internal injuries and now blind in one eye – and drove away from the scene. Estrada accepted an initial plea agreement with Mohave County attorneys last month, before later signing an amended agreement with prosecutors. Estrada was sentenced Tuesday in Mohave Superior Court, and will be ordered to pay restitution to the victim upon his release.
The accident occurred on Oct. 28, when Estrada struck the victim at a location on the 200 block of Maverick Drive. Estrada allegedly left the scene before emergency first responders arrived, and the victim was ultimately transported to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment.
Officers searched for leads in the case, and located Estrada’s vehicle hours after the accident took place. According to the police report, Estrada denied knowledge of the accident when questioned in late October. But on Nov. 4, Estrada reportedly entered the Lake Havasu City Police Department and admitted to his involvement.
An initial plea agreement signed by Estrada last month would have resulted in a sentence of five years of probation on charges of “attempted leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury.” Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe expressed doubt as to the factual basis of the initial plea, and it was an agreement opposed by the victim and her family.
The victim’s husband wrote a letter to Sipe on Feb. 10, challenging the proposed sentence of five years’ probation.
“Thank God the first response teams showed up quickly,” the letter wrote. “There are no words to describe the desolation I felt in those moments, wondering if my beautiful and beloved wife was going to live or not. Our whole world changed in that moment.”
According to the victim’s husband, she has suffered neurological damage, vision loss in her right eye and will have to endure extensive and painful rehabilitation as result of the accident.
“Estrada should be be held accountable for the damage that he caused,” the letter continued. “I will be asking for restitution for her care, medical bills, rehab and whatever else it takes for her recovery … she and my family didn’t do anything wrong here, and yet we are the ones suffering the consequences of (Estrada’s) selfish and cold-hearted actions.”
Under Estrada’s amended plea agreement, he was sentenced on one felony count of causing serious injury through the use of a motor vehicle.
As of Thursday, Estrada remained in custody at Mohave County Jail, where he will serve his one-year sentence.
