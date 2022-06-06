Former LHHS softball standout returns home for youth skills camp
Local athletes are getting a taste of softball at the college level this week as staff members and players from Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida hosts a skills camp for middle school and high school players at Lake Havasu High School this week.
Although the Barry University players and coaches are a long way from campus, there is a solid local connection that drew them to Havasu for the first time this year. Taylor Thompson, a 2020 graduate of Lake Havasu High School, just wrapped up her sophomore season at Barry U in May. The former Lady Knight has started 48 games and appeared in 51 during her first two years with the Buccaneers. Taylor Thompson is following in the footsteps of her mother Kari Thompson, who is now the head softball coach at LHHS. Kari played for Barry U in the mid-‘90s, after helping Havasu win two state championships prior to graduating from LHHS in 1993.
“We have talked about trying to come out here and do something for maybe a year or so, and we were able to pull it off this year,” said Barry U Head Coach Sean Cotter.
The softball camp is broken up into two groups with nine 5th to 8th graders taking the LHHS field during the morning, and a group of 26 high school players – including several from outside the area – during the evenings. The camp kicked off on Monday and will continue through Wednesday.
“Whether it is with the younger kids or the older kids we work the same things – the pacing is just a little bit different. It’s the same things that we do with our college kids on an every-day basis,” Cotter said.
Cotter said the main focus for the camp is to help players improve their general skills. He said Monday’s morning session started with hitting before moving on to throwing and catching, and base running techniques – wrapping up with some live batting practice and fielding.
“The older kids will do something similar, just with a quicker pace to it,” Cotter said. “We will end with some live competition at the end of the night.”
The skills camp also doubles as a recruiting tool for the Barry U coaching staff.
“It’s a chance for them to get on our radar and vice-versa – we are hoping to get on their radar,” Cotter said.
