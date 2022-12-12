Syndication: Arizona Republic

PHOENIX – Incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs appears ready to side with school districts in their legal fight with the state and legislative leaders over whether they were illegally denied money for years that they need to maintain classrooms and build new schools.

And that could affect the outcome of a trial set to begin next month – and the more than $6 billion they say they have been shorted so far.

