Gov. Katie Hobbs during her public inauguration at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 5, 2023. Hobbs Ceremony 7

PHOENIX – Gov. Katie Hobbs collected nearly $1.5 million in donations from corporations and other special interests to cover the cost of her inauguration.

But the event cost only about $207,000 to put on.

