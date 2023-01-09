PHOENIX -- Seeking to restore public confidence, Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday created a bipartisan panel to study the state’s election system and recommend changes.

The move comes on the heels of what has been arguably the most controversial state election in decades. In fact, there are still three active legal challenges to the reported outcome by those who lost.

