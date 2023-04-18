BULLHEAD CITY — For years, Bullhead City has been leasing land from state and federal agencies for its public parks.
On Monday, a small but significant amount of that land became the city’s property.
Gov. Katie Hobbs officially signed House Bill 2375, which transfers almost 10 acres of state-sovereign land from the Arizona State Land Department to Bullhead City. The land involves five small slivers already serving big purposes: boat launch ramps at Bullhead Community Park, Rotary Park and Veterans Memorial Park as well as the jetty and fishing pier at Rotary Park.
“It’s all developed for the most part,” City Manager Toby Cotter said of the land that already is heavily used by the city, its residents and visitors. “It has those boat launches and other amenities that are in place. Now (that land) is ours.”
Sponsored by House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) and Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman), the bill officially grants Bullhead City land it’s been leasing for about three decades.
State sovereign land is owned by the state — but is separate from the trust lands designated to Arizona when it became a state. The State Land Department is responsible for administering state-sovereign land. The Enabling Act and the Constitution of Arizona do not dictate how the state sovereign lands are managed.
The Arizona Legislature is the only entity to transfer state-sovereign land, including the 9.95 acres in the three city parks along the Colorado River.
The city pays $1,800 for each of the six parcels to lease annually with a $300 to $400 renewal fee. Bullhead City Mayor Steve D’Amico told River City Newspapers that the land transfer will save the city time and resources, since city staff had to renew the lease yearly. Prior to the transfer, the city also paid for land maintenance, which they will continue to do.
“This is an example of where the government can be efficient,” Cotter said.
D’Amico said that the land included on the peninsula at Veterans Memorial Park will continue to house the veterans’ memorial. Due to the popularity of Veterans Memorial Park, which is dedicated to the 3,000 Arizonans who died in combat and as first responders over the past century, D’Amico said he looks forward to the land being designated as a memorial “from here to eternity.” Boat launches also take up part of the land.
“The memorial means a lot to us since we have a high volume of veterans, including myself,” D’Amico said.
The city officials said transferring the land to Bullhead City will be more efficient since it’s already been under their care for years. Cotter also noted that the bill gained bipartisan support from the House, Senate and the governor. He said with a polarized government, the bill is proof that elected officials can come together to accomplish change.
“It shows that government can agree,” Cotter said.
The city still is working on a land swap with the federal government of other land at Community Park, which it leases from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. It originally was proposed to trade 1,100 of land in the Black Mountains, donated to the city by Don Laughlin, in exchange for 340-plus acres held by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for BLM.
City officials are hopeful that some type of land swap can be made — previous legislation at the federal level has failed to get the deal done — although it is unlikely to include all of the land the city sought.
As for the new five parcels deeded to the city from the state, Cotter said people shouldn’t get caught up in who owned it previously or who owns it now.
“We can all agree it’s the people’s land,” he said.
