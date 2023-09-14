Syndication: Arizona Republic

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announces that Google is building a $600 million data center in Mesa during a news conference at The Studios at Mesa City Center on Sept. 6, 2023, in Mesa.

 Rob Schumacher/The Republic

MESA — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs said neither she — nor any other state official — has the unilateral right to keep Donald Trump off the ballot for the state’s presidential preference primary based on the 14th Amendment

That’s also the view of Republican Sen. Ken Bennett who served for six years as the secretary of state, Arizona’s chief election officer.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

While Adrian F. is feverishly looking for a way to keep tRUMP off the primary ballot, Governor Gridlock has conceded and thrown in the towel! Heck, with the Hunter indictments, an impeachment inquiry with subpoena power and the economy in a “free fall”, dim-Joe has a plate full of problems! Then there’s tRUMP beating the National Joke, like a rented mule, in recent polling? This will be fun to watch! Buy your online tickets early for “DJT and the Swamp Drainers” coming to a U.S. Attorney’s Office near you in “The Revenge Tour 2025” [thumbup][rolleyes][innocent][wink][smile][whistling] Deaton

