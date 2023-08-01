PHOENIX -- A bill repealing a tax on home and apartment rentals that has been a key issue for Republicans in the Legislature for two sessions was sent to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday after sitting on the Senate president’s desk for the past seven weeks.

House Speaker Ben Toma said Hobbs has agreed to sign it as part of negotiations between her and Republicans legislative leaders to approve an extension of a transportation tax in Maricopa County.

3
0
1
0
1

Tags

(2) comments

Mike Catella

I doubt that landlords will reduce rent just because they will no longer have to pay a tax. More like increase it to put more money in their greedy pockets. It is a shame when it cost more to rent that a mortgage payment.

Report Add Reply
azbeancounter
Steve Petrangelo

I truly wish that people wouldn't always think the worst of landlords. I would reduce the rent to my tenant and I believe that a lot of others would as well. Plus, don't forget that the tenant will most likely know of the decrease in tax and EXPECT a similar reduction in his rent.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.