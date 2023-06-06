PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill inspired by the case of a Lake Havasu city teacher who was fired for filming obscene videos in her classroom.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman of Queen Creek, said he wanted to prevent the filming of sex acts on public property. The governor counters that the bill is little more than “a thinly veiled effort to ban books.’’

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.