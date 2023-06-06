PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill inspired by the case of a Lake Havasu city teacher who was fired for filming obscene videos in her classroom.
The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman of Queen Creek, said he wanted to prevent the filming of sex acts on public property. The governor counters that the bill is little more than “a thinly veiled effort to ban books.’’
Part of what is behind the bill was an incident last year involving a Thunderbolt Middle School teacher who was filming explicit videos from her classroom for her subscriber-based account on the pornography website OnlyFans. Teacher Samantha Peer resigned from her position in October after school district officials became aware of her online activities. Her husband, a fourth grade teacher at Nautilus Elementary School, was also removed from his position with the district.
An email to parents from the school acknowledged that some students found the video online but said it had not been taped during the school day.
Hoffman’s bill sought to make it illegal to film or facilitate “sexually explicit acts’’ at any facility or property owned or leased by a public entity. And the measure goes into detail exactly what that includes.
Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson, said she presumed that already was against the law.
“Amazingly, it’s not,’’ Hoffman responded. “I don’t think anybody ever thought to have to believe that folks were going to use public facilities for porn-filming locations.’’
That part of the legislation appeared to have little opposition.
What did draw concerns was the other half which said no state or local agency is allowed to expose minors to sexually explicit materials.
“I’m reading this and I’m wondering, does this include a library that has a book with any sexual situation, even if it was in the adult section just because a child could potentially find it on the shelf?’’ Sundareshan asked.
“It absolutely does include that,’’ Hoffman responded. And he said he sees no reason not to combine both topics within the same legislation.
But Hoffman, in his criticism of the veto, focused almost exclusively on what happened at the Lake Havasu City school -- and not the governor’s comment about him using that as an excuse to keep certain books away from children.
“It’s absolutely sickening that Katie Hobbs is allowing pornography to be filmed in our state’s taxpayer funded classrooms,’’ he said.
“These should be safe spaces for our kids to learn in, not venues for the sexually explicit adult entertainment industry,’’ Hoffman continued. “No 12-year-old child should ever have to worry that their middle school desk was the location of a porn shoot.’’
But the testimony on the bill -- and the objections -- were focused not on the filming but the effect of the other section on what materials should be available to children.
Elijah Watson, who has testified on his own behalf on similar issues, said he understands the desire to protect children from sexually explicit materials. But he called the legislation “dangerously broad,’’ failing to provide adequate assumptions.
Consider, he said, examples of literature like “Beloved’’ by Toni Morrison which include memories of sexual abuse and exploitation. Then there’s “The Great Gatsby’’ with homoerotic language, and “Of Mice and Men’’ which uses vulgarity and racist language.
And Watson said violations carry a presumptive term of 1.5 years in state prison, something he said should not be imposed on teachers for assigning a book.
Hoffman, however, pointed out that lawmakers actually approved a similar measure last year that already makes it illegal to have sexually explicit materials in schools. What this legislation sought to do, he said, was extend that to all other levels of government and their contractors, including libraries.
Hobbs, for her part, said all that goes too far.
“While I agree that not all content is appropriate for minors, this bill is a poor way to address those concerns,’’ she said he her veto message. And the governor took issue with Hoffman for trying to tie the issue of an incident at Lake Havasu City to further restricting access to reading materials.
“The sponsor has stated that this bill was aimed at preventing a specific action from reoccurring, while in reality it is written in such a vague manner than it serves as little more than a thinly veiled effort to ban books,’’ Hobbs wrote.
But banning certain books from the library was just fine with other GOP lawmakers.
“I just want to challenge some of the members to get a hold of some of these books,’’ said Rep. Rachel Jones, R-Tucson.
“We have precinct committeemen in our district that have started sitting outside of libraries showing parents what is in the book,’’ she told colleagues. “My challenge would be to take one of these books, sit down with a five year old, and read it to them.’’
Rep. John Gillette, R-Kingman, said he was prepared to bring in a book from his public library to read it out loud at the hearing.
“There was no possible way in the spirit of decorum we have here that I could read this book aloud, a book that was intended for sixth graders, to speak about sexual acts, with photographs,’’ he said.
